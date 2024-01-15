en English
Education

Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies

At 85, Roger Sturge, a Quaker from Bristol, personifies the timeless truism: age is no barrier to learning. His current academic quest—a Master’s degree in Quaker Studies from the Quaker Studies Research Centre, Birmingham, in collaboration with the University of Birmingham—focuses on the role of Quakers in Nazi Germany.

Embarking on a New Journey

Sturge’s scholastic journey, ignited four years ago by a seminar, saw him overcome initial hesitations related to his age and enrol in the master’s program. His academic portfolio is already impressive, boasting a Bachelor’s degree, teacher training, a diploma in education, and two other master’s degrees.

A Unique Student Body

The majority of the program’s student body comprises retired individuals, illustrating that age is no impediment to education. This demographic diversity is a testament to the inclusivity of academic institutions and the enduring quest for knowledge.

Personal Connection to the Research

Sturge’s interest in the work of Quakers during the Nazi regime is deeply personal. His father, Paul Sturge, played a significant role with the British Quakers during this dark period, even addressing the treatment of prisoners in concentration camps. These familial ties lend an added depth to his research, making it not just an academic pursuit but a journey of personal discovery.

Roger Sturge’s studies are animated by his pacifist beliefs and a lifetime touched by the repercussions of war. His objective? To complete his qualification by 2025. In the face of adversity and the weight of history, Sturge is a testament to the power of lifelong learning, to the strength of human spirit, and to the quest for understanding that transcends the boundaries of age.

0
Education History United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

