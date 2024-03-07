Roberto Neri Takes Helm as CEO of The Ivors Academy, Champions Songwriters' Rights

Roberto Neri has been officially appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of The Ivors Academy, stepping into his role on April 15. With a rich background spanning over two decades in pivotal music industry positions, including leadership stints at Believe's publishing operation and Utopia Music Services, Neri's appointment signals a new chapter for The Ivors Academy in advocating for songwriters and composers globally.

Extensive Industry Experience

Neri's career in the music publishing business is both extensive and impressive. His roles have ranged from CEO and COO of Utopia Music Services to executive vice president and head of business development at Downtown Music. As the founder and CEO of Eagle-i Music and a former vice president of international at Bug Music, Neri has demonstrated a consistent commitment to music creators. His dedication is further exemplified through his service on various influential boards, including the Music Publishers' Association and UK Music, and his role as trustee of Music for My Mind, a charity leveraging music therapy for dementia patients and their caregivers.

Advocating for Songwriters and Composers

Under Neri's leadership, The Ivors Academy is poised to amplify its advocacy efforts for songwriters and composers. The Academy, known for its prestigious Ivor Novello awards and its campaigns for fairer streaming practices through the BrokenRecord campaign, has found in Neri a leader deeply committed to the cause. "I am deeply honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO of The Ivors Academy," Neri stated, emphasizing the critical moment for ensuring music creators' interests are protected and valued.

A Vision for the Future

As The Ivors Academy welcomes Roberto Neri, the focus is on leveraging his vast experience and passion for music to champion the rights of songwriters and composers at a pivotal time. Tom Gray, the Ivors Academy chair, expressed enthusiasm for Neri's appointment, highlighting his extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills. With Neri at the helm, the Academy aims to be the most influential voice for music creators, ensuring their central role in the success of the music business is recognized and valued.

Roberto Neri's journey with The Ivors Academy begins at a crucial juncture for the music industry, as it navigates the complexities of digital transformation and seeks fair compensation for music creators. His leadership promises to invigorate the Academy's mission, advocating for a future where songwriters and composers are duly celebrated and their contributions to the music world fully acknowledged.