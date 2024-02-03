Robert Ryans Appointed to Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority Board

In a recent announcement, the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, appointed Robert Ryans as a new board member of the Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority. With his tenure set to begin on February 12, 2024, Ryans brings significant experience to the table, having held senior management positions in the retail sector. His expertise in strategic and financial planning, commercial and operational performance, and people development is expected to be valuable assets to the board.

Appointment amid Absent Ministers

Notably, this appointment comes amidst the absence of Ministers in the Northern Ireland Executive, authorized under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022. It signifies the importance and urgency of continuity and effective governance in the sector, particularly in the face of growing challenges.

Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority's Role

The Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority, established in 1973, is a significant entity sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). The authority oversees the fishery harbours and harbour estates of Ardglass, Kilkeel, and Portavogie, playing a pivotal role in the region's marine economy.

Selection Process and Commitment

The selection of Ryans was based on merit, following a process that adheres to the Code of Practice issued by the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland. This ensures a fair, open, and transparent selection process, free from political influence. Ryans himself has declared no political activity in the past five years. The new position demands a commitment of 16-18 days of work per year, for a four-year term, with an annual remuneration of £5,099.