Rob Wylie Appointed as Chairman of Stubble & Co Post Growth Partner Investment

British lifestyle and bag brand Stubble & Co recently announced the significant appointment of Rob Wylie as its new Chairman. This strategic move follows a major investment from Growth Partner last autumn, aiming to leverage Wylie's extensive experience for global expansion and product innovation. Wylie, renowned for his instrumental role in catapulting the American backpack brand Osprey into the European market, brings over two decades of retail and wholesale expertise to the table.

Strategic Partnership and Ambitions

Stubble & Co, founded in 2017 by Ben and Victoria Watkiss, has quickly made a name for itself in the lifestyle accessories market, thanks to its durable and versatile products designed for commuters, gym enthusiasts, and travelers alike. The founders' enthusiasm for Wylie's appointment stems from his proven track record with Osprey Europe, where he led the company to achieve significant growth and a turnover of more than £40 million over 16 years. The partnership with Growth Partner, which saw the investment firm taking a significant minority stake in Stubble & Co, marks a new chapter in the company's journey towards reaching a sales milestone of £10 million this year.

Growth Trajectory and Future Plans

Stubble & Co's remarkable growth, characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 173% over the past three years, underscores the brand's potential and the strategic importance of Wylie's appointment. With the backing of Growth Partner since last November, the brand is poised for further expansion, focusing on global reach and product development. The move aligns with Stubble & Co's ambition to become a globally recognized brand, mirroring Wylie's success with Osprey Europe.

What Lies Ahead for Stubble & Co

The collaboration between Stubble & Co and Rob Wylie, coupled with the financial and strategic support from Growth Partner, sets the stage for an exciting phase of growth and innovation. As the brand aims to solidify its presence in the global market, the experience and vision of Wylie are expected to be instrumental in navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead. For Stubble & Co, this partnership not only marks a significant milestone in its journey but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality, functionality, and style to its growing customer base.

The appointment of Rob Wylie as Chairman of Stubble & Co represents a pivotal moment for the brand, signaling its readiness to accelerate growth and expand its footprint in the global lifestyle and accessories market. With a clear vision and strategic partnerships in place, Stubble & Co is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals, driving innovation and excellence in the industry.