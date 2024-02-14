Rob Beckett's Smart TV: A Hilarious Journey into the World of Television

Get ready for a rib-tickling ride into the world of television as Sky Max announces the launch of Rob Beckett's Smart TV. Set to premiere on February 29, this brand-new comedy show, hosted by the hilarious Rob Beckett, promises an entertaining exploration of the popular and controversial TV landscape.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Joining Beckett on this comedic journey are team captains Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe. Known for their quick wit and infectious humor, these seasoned comedians will lead their teams through a series of trivia-filled rounds, testing their knowledge about all things TV.

The show will also feature a roster of guest appearances from notable actors, comedians, presenters, and personalities. Among them are Jon Richardson, Russell Tovey, Stacey Dooley, and Jamie Laing, who will add their unique perspectives and laugh-out-loud moments to the mix.

Eight Episodes of Non-Stop Fun

Rob Beckett's Smart TV will consist of eight episodes, each lasting 45 minutes. The format will see the teams battling it out in various rounds, each designed to showcase their TV expertise and provide ample opportunities for laughter.

Expect a delightful blend of humor, nostalgia, and friendly competition as the participants share their insights on classic and contemporary TV shows, shedding light on the stories behind the screens.

Premiere and Availability

Mark your calendars for February 29 at 9 PM, when the first episode of Rob Beckett's Smart TV graces our screens. The show will air on Sky Max and be available for streaming on NOW.

With its engaging format, star-studded lineup, and a healthy dose of laughter, Rob Beckett's Smart TV is poised to become a must-watch for TV enthusiasts and comedy lovers alike.