Roadwork Chaos: ‘Gridlock’ at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

It’s a testing time for shoppers at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Peterborough, as a new roadwork scheme throws the area into chaos. The roadworks, which commenced this week, have led to a lane closure on The Serpentine, a major artery in the region. The northbound stretch between Hargate Way and Junction 3 is closed during daylight hours, from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, causing significant delays.

Gridlock Grips Serpentine Green

The aftermath of these roadworks has been intense. Shoppers are bearing the brunt, with one reporting a harrowing experience of not moving more than two meters in an hour while in the parking lot. The situation has been aptly described by another shopper as ‘gridlock.’ The traffic snarls have transformed a routine visit to the shopping centre into an ordeal.

Police Issue Warning

In the wake of these disruptions, Cambridgeshire police have stepped in, issuing a warning about the prolonged delays, which are estimated to last between 30 and 40 minutes. The police are cautioning people to steer clear of the area if feasible. The advisory also extends to motorists, who are being asked to factor in additional time for their journeys to manoeuvre through the roadwork-induced congestion.

Roadwork Rattles Regular Rhythm

The roadwork scheme, which was rolled out this week, is having a ripple effect on the daily life of the populace. The lane closures have disrupted the routine flow, leading to hold-ups of 30-40 minutes in the car park. It’s not just about the time lost, but the stress and frustration are also mounting. The current scenario underscores the need for effective traffic management strategies during such infrastructure upgrades.