Road Resurfacing Project Commences on Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff

Mark your calendars, Carryduff commuters. From January 15 to February 23, 2024, a significant road resurfacing project is slated for Ballynagarrick Road. The operation will ensue daily between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, with the aim of completing the task by the last date, weather permitting.

Diversionary Measures and Access

To ensure continued mobility, a signed diversion will be established via Upper Mealough Road and Mealough Road. This rerouting initiative will accommodate traffic in both directions, contingent upon the ongoing operations. It’s crucial to note that despite the impending road closures, access for local residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the project’s duration.

Anticipated Delays and Travel Advisory

The Department for Infrastructure has forewarned of possible delays in the area. Consequently, travelers are strongly advised to allot extra time for their journeys to navigate seamlessly around the worksite. The Department has designed a comprehensive traffic management plan to minimize inconvenience and disruption to the daily commute.

Dependence on Weather and Updates

The Department also emphasizes that the project’s timeline is subject to favorable weather conditions. Any alterations in the plan due to unexpected weather changes will be promptly communicated to the public. The Department commits to transparency and will keep residents and commuters updated on any changes to the schedule.