United Kingdom

Risk Street Residents in West Dunbartonshire Battle Persistent Dampness Issues

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Risk Street Residents in West Dunbartonshire Battle Persistent Dampness Issues

Residents of Risk Street in West Dunbartonshire are grappling with persistent dampness issues in their homes, voicing their disappointment and feeling of abandonment by the local council. This community has been battling with water infiltration from communal areas into their flats for years, which has led to either temporary fixes or expensive repair bills.

Determined Residents

One resident, Derek McKenzie, has taken matters into his own hands to prevent his ceiling from collapsing. He has resorted to patching it up with wooden boards and safeguarding his furniture with plastic covers. Another resident, Kirsty McFarlane, has faced escalating problems despite multiple attempts by the council to address the issues. These attempts include ineffective repairs to walkways and cladding that have only resulted in a significant financial burden for her.

Political Intervention

West Dunbartonshire MP Martin Docherty-Hughes has stepped in by writing to the West Dunbartonshire Council (WDC), highlighting the urgent need for roof repairs. He has also emphasized the health risks posed to residents due to the persisting water damage. In his letter, he has inquired about the support that the WDC can provide for those affected by the water damage.

Council’s Response

The council has reportedly initiated complex repairs and is coordinating with contractors to ensure they are completed efficiently. They have reiterated their commitment to offering continued support to the residents throughout this process. However, the council’s previous failed attempts and the ongoing struggle of the residents raise questions about the efficacy of these promises.

United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

