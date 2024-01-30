Rising Star Caroline Dubois Set to Face Miranda Reyes in High-Stakes Boxing Match

Caroline Dubois, the undefeated lightweight boxer from London, is all set for a face-off against American contender Miranda Reyes in a ten-round bout at the OVO Arena Wembley this Saturday. This fight is a part of the undercard for the Joshua Buatsi-Dan Azeez WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Unmatched Records

Caroline Dubois boasts an unblemished professional record of 8-0. A rising star in boxing, Dubois was a quarterfinalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Great Britain. She recently claimed victory over Magail Rodriguez in a ten-round decision, reinforcing her reputation as an adversary not to be taken lightly.

Miranda Reyes, hailing from Houston, holds a record of 7-1-1. She recently outpointed former champion Yazmin Rivas, demonstrating her prowess in the ring. This upcoming match will be Reyes' first ten-round bout, presenting a new challenge for the American contender.

Anticipation for the Bout

The bout is highly anticipated, not just for the clash of these two talented athletes, but also for the future implications for the lightweight boxing scene. Dubois was previously ordered to challenge for the vacant IBF lightweight title against Rhiannon Dixon. However, Dixon is now set to compete for the vacant WBO title. Dubois, while awaiting further instructions from the IBF, will compete for the lesser-known IBO title this weekend.

Promoter Ben Shalom highlighted the need to keep Dubois active in preparation for potential world title fights in the future. The fight against Reyes represents the first step in what promises to be an eventful year for Dubois.

Airing Details

The fight is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena in the UK and on Peacock in the US, granting boxing enthusiasts from both sides of the Atlantic the opportunity to witness this high-stakes battle.