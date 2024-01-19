Rising Energy Costs Force Rainford's Junction Pub to Adjust Food Service Hours

In an unprecedented move, The Junction pub in Rainford has announced a revision of its food service timings amid soaring electricity costs. From now on, the pub will serve meals between 12:00 noon and 8:00 PM from Friday to Sunday, leaving its midweek events, inclusive of food, unaffected.

Fighting Against the Tide

Paul Draper, the pub's landlord, has been steering the establishment since 2012. He described the change as a 'heart-wrenching' yet obligatory temporary measure to withstand the financial pressure brought on by escalating operational expenses. Over the past decade, under Draper's stewardship, The Junction has evolved significantly through extensive renovations, earning a reputation as a vibrant hub for live music.

Looking Towards Sustainable Solutions

With the aim of mitigating the burden of hefty electricity bills, Draper disclosed that the pub is contemplating the prospect of harnessing renewable energy sources. The management is considering the radical idea of going off-grid to counter the spiralling power costs.

Anticipation of Better Days Ahead

The pub's landlord remains optimistic about the future, anticipating a resumption of regular service hours by late April. This timeline coincides with upcoming events such as the 'May the fourth' Star Wars Beer festival and the Jessfest Charity fundraiser, a noble initiative for children battling cancer.

In the meantime, The Junction has re-introduced gaming machines and a pool table in an effort to entice patrons. The pub is also calling on customers to join the newly reconstituted pool team, adding an extra dimension to its character.

As businesses like The Junction continue to adapt and innovate in the face of mounting economic pressures, they serve as a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness inherent in local establishments. Their struggle and journey towards sustainability resonate with every corner of the globe, underscoring the human element that beats at the heart of every news story.