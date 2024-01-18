Rising Concerns Over Imported Poultry Amid Salmonella Cases Abroad

Alarm bells are ringing as a sharp rise in food poisoning cases linked to imported poultry products, particularly from Poland, has drawn the stern attention of the Food Standards Agency (FSA). The FSA has voiced its concerns over the escalating incidences of Salmonella enteritidis, a bacterial disease associated with poultry products imported from Poland. Discussions are currently underway with officials in Poland and the European Union to enhance the safety norms surrounding the import of poultry and eggs from the country.

High Standard of British Poultry

In light of these concerns, the chair of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Poultry Board has underscored the stringent food safety standards upheld by British poultry farmers. He emphasized that compared to imported poultry, British poultry and egg producers are committed to delivering affordable, safe, and nutritious food, thereby ensuring the welfare of consumers.

Consumers Urged to Look for British Logos

To safeguard against potential health risks, consumers are being urged to look for British logos on packaging. These logos serve as a testament to the high food safety and environmental standards that British poultry farmers adhere to. By opting for products with these logos, consumers can be assured of the quality and safety of the food they purchase.

Good Hygiene Practices: A Crucial Reminder

The FSA is advising consumers to exercise caution when handling and cooking poultry products to mitigate the risk of food poisoning. Furthermore, local authorities have been tasked with reminding food businesses about the significance of maintaining good hygiene practices. This development underscores the growing concerns surrounding imported poultry, especially in the backdrop of rising salmonella cases abroad.