Agriculture

Ripon Cathedral’s Plough Sunday Service: A Tribute to Yorkshire’s Farming Community

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Ripon Cathedral's Plough Sunday Service: A Tribute to Yorkshire's Farming Community

Rooted in the rich history of medieval times, the tradition of the Plough Sunday Service at Ripon Cathedral, scheduled for January 14, 2024, is set to honor the relentless efforts of Yorkshire’s farming community. This event is aimed at not only celebrating the toil of farm businesses and families but also blessing their endeavors in managing the region’s picturesque countryside and producing food for the nation. The event is backed by the esteemed Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Embodying Tradition and Celebrating Farming

The Plough Sunday Service is a testament to the resilience and dedication of farmers. It includes a series of ceremonials and festivities, such as the presentation of a ploughshare for blessing and an address by the respected Bishop of Ripon. The event is designed to engage attendees, bringing together tradition and modern agricultural practices. The service will also feature a performance by the Highside Longsword Dancers, further enlivening the atmosphere.

Supporting Charities and Embracing Community Spirit

In line with the spirit of community and giving, the service will host a collection to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), a charity known for its relentless support of farmers. Attendees can look forward to hot pork rolls and drinks before the service kicks off at 3:30 pm, reinforcing the sense of community and shared responsibility.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society: Fostering Innovation and Sustainability

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society, known for its ongoing support of the farming community, organizes several notable events, including the Great Yorkshire Show. In the face of changing government policies and the need for innovative farming methods, the society has launched the Goodall Agri-Development Pathway. This initiative aims to ensure a sustainable future for farming through diversification and adaptation to new-age practices. The Plough Sunday Service, in essence, reflects the historical significance of farming and the contemporary challenges it faces, highlighting the need for continuous support and blessings for this vital sector.

Agriculture United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

