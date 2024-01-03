en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne

In a pivotal move, global mining giant Rio Tinto has announced the appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne as non-executive directors. These two women, esteemed in their respective fields, will join the board on February 1, 2024, and July 1, 2024, respectively, bringing with them a wealth of expertise and leadership.

Merz’s Extensive Leadership and Industrial Acumen

Martina Merz, a German national, is a seasoned leader in the realm of industrial engineering and steel production. Her stellar career has seen her at the helm of ThyssenKrupp, a German multinational conglomerate, as CEO, giving her profound insight into the nuances of managing large, complex businesses. Her leadership roles extend beyond ThyssenKrupp to other renowned companies like Robert Bosch GMBH and Chassis Brakes International. Merz also boasts experience on the boards of several listed companies, including AB Volvo and Siemens AG, solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the industry.

Thorne’s Invaluable Industry Knowledge and Leadership

Sharon Thorne, hailing from the United Kingdom, is a Chartered Accountant with a remarkable 36-year tenure at Deloitte. Her illustrious journey with the firm culminated in her role as Global Chair, a testament to her exceptional leadership and deep-rooted industry wisdom. Thorne’s contribution extends beyond Deloitte, with her serving on various other boards, including the Confederation for British Industry and Prostate Cancer UK.

Board Welcomes Merz and Thorne

Rio Tinto Chair, Dominic Barton, expressed his pleasure at the appointments. He lauded Merz’s rich experience with cyclical businesses, energy transition, decarbonisation, and R&D, all pivotal in the mining industry. Barton also complimented Thorne’s extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge gained through decades of auditing and advising multinational clients.

The addition of Merz and Thorne to the board marks a significant moment for Rio Tinto, bringing in fresh perspectives and a wealth of knowledge. This move exemplifies the company’s commitment to leadership diversity and strategic growth.

0
Business Germany United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's MSME Sector: A Look at Opportunities and Challenges in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Chinese Market: Challenges and Opportunities for New Zealand SMEs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Amazon vs UPS: Rivalry Reshaping the Shipping Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE ...
@Australia · 1 min
Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE ...
heart comment 0
Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses
Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index
Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

By BNN Correspondents

Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry
Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy: Affects Rooftop Solar Panel Users

By BNN Correspondents

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy: Affects Rooftop Solar Panel Users
Latest Headlines
World News
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
12 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
13 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
14 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
21 seconds
Colgate Raiders vs Loyola Greyhounds: An Upcoming Basketball Showdown
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
24 seconds
Boulder Tigers Strengthen Roster for 2024 GFL Season; Kansas City Current Sell Out Season Tickets
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
24 seconds
Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls: A Battle of Stamina and Strategy
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
25 seconds
UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal Gear Up for Crucial NCAA Showdown
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
25 seconds
Wexford and Galway Ready for Rescheduled Hurling Clash
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
25 seconds
State Government Dedicates Rs 65.4 Crore for Infrastructure Development in Srikakulam City
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
47 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app