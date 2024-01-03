Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne

In a pivotal move, global mining giant Rio Tinto has announced the appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne as non-executive directors. These two women, esteemed in their respective fields, will join the board on February 1, 2024, and July 1, 2024, respectively, bringing with them a wealth of expertise and leadership.

Merz’s Extensive Leadership and Industrial Acumen

Martina Merz, a German national, is a seasoned leader in the realm of industrial engineering and steel production. Her stellar career has seen her at the helm of ThyssenKrupp, a German multinational conglomerate, as CEO, giving her profound insight into the nuances of managing large, complex businesses. Her leadership roles extend beyond ThyssenKrupp to other renowned companies like Robert Bosch GMBH and Chassis Brakes International. Merz also boasts experience on the boards of several listed companies, including AB Volvo and Siemens AG, solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the industry.

Thorne’s Invaluable Industry Knowledge and Leadership

Sharon Thorne, hailing from the United Kingdom, is a Chartered Accountant with a remarkable 36-year tenure at Deloitte. Her illustrious journey with the firm culminated in her role as Global Chair, a testament to her exceptional leadership and deep-rooted industry wisdom. Thorne’s contribution extends beyond Deloitte, with her serving on various other boards, including the Confederation for British Industry and Prostate Cancer UK.

Board Welcomes Merz and Thorne

Rio Tinto Chair, Dominic Barton, expressed his pleasure at the appointments. He lauded Merz’s rich experience with cyclical businesses, energy transition, decarbonisation, and R&D, all pivotal in the mining industry. Barton also complimented Thorne’s extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge gained through decades of auditing and advising multinational clients.

The addition of Merz and Thorne to the board marks a significant moment for Rio Tinto, bringing in fresh perspectives and a wealth of knowledge. This move exemplifies the company’s commitment to leadership diversity and strategic growth.