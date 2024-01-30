Riley Keough Disputes Financial Responsibility for Late Mother's UK Property Debt

In a recent turn of events, Riley Keough, the eldest child of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, finds herself in a financial tussle over her mother's estate. The crux of the matter lies in an outstanding balance of $1.6 million on a property in the UK, known as Coes Hall, which Lisa Marie secured with a loan from Barclays Bank.

Keough's Counterclaim

Keough, who is also the trustee of her mother's estate, is vehemently opposing the claims of a UK debt collector, refusing to bear the financial responsibility of the debt associated with Coes Hall. Filing legal documents to support her stance, she cites reasons such as the expiration of the statute of limitations and that her mother only guaranteed interest payments on the loan between 2010 and 2015.

Bank's Rejoinder

Barclays Bank, on the other hand, maintains that Lisa Marie had personally guaranteed payment when she took out the loan, leaving a remaining balance of around $1.6 million on Coes Hall. They assert that the estate should bear the responsibility of repaying the outstanding capital.

Unraveling Financial Ties

As the case continues to pend a decision from the judge, this development shines a spotlight on the intricate financial aftermath that often follows the death of public figures, especially when a substantial amount of debt is involved. The situation also raises potential questions about familial and legal disputes over the management of Lisa Marie Presley's estate.