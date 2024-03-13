Ricky Tomlinson's Live F-Bomb on The One Show Sparks Viewer Frenzy, Episode Pulled

Ricky Tomlinson, famed for his role in The Royle Family, caused a stir during a live broadcast of The One Show by inadvertently using profanity, leading to an immediate reaction from viewers and the subsequent removal of the episode from BBC iPlayer. The actor was on the program to promote his new television series alongside co-star Sue Johnston, revisiting iconic locations from their past work together.

Unexpected Outburst

While sharing an anecdote related to his acting career, Tomlinson let slip an expletive, which went unacknowledged by hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. The incident quickly caught the attention of viewers, sparking a mix of amusement and shock across social media platforms. Fans of the actor expressed their amusement at the slip, branding him 'TV gold,' while others expressed disappointment over the lack of immediate apology from the show's hosts.

Viewer Reaction and Episode Removal

The episode's removal from BBC iPlayer underscores the broadcaster's response to the unexpected moment, highlighting the challenges of live television broadcasting. Social media reactions ranged from support for Tomlinson's candidness to criticism towards The One Show for not addressing the incident on air. This event marks the second instance of on-air profanity on the show within a short span, following a similar incident involving guest Prue Leith.

Continued Legacy and Upcoming Series

Despite the controversy, the anticipation for Tomlinson and Johnston's new series, Ricky & Sue: A Trip or Two, remains high. The show promises to offer fans a nostalgic journey, revisiting the chemistry and humor that made their original roles so beloved. The incident on The One Show has inadvertently heightened interest in their upcoming project, showcasing the enduring appeal of the actors and their ability to capture the public's attention, whether through their performances or unexpected live television moments.