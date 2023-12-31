en English
Social Issues

Ricky Gervais’s ‘Armageddon’ Triumphs on Netflix Despite Controversy and Lack of Promotion

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:18 pm EST
British comedian Ricky Gervais has shed light on why his new stand-up special, ‘Armageddon,’ was not actively promoted by Netflix, despite its release on Christmas Day. Despite the lack of promotion and critical reviews, the show has soared to great heights on the streaming platform.

Netflix’s Unconventional Strategy

Gervais took to social media to reveal that Netflix chose not to create posters or advertise the special, believing in its inevitable success. The streaming giant’s unconventional strategy rested on the conviction that the show would triumph regardless of promotional efforts.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Armageddon’

The special has been embroiled in controversy due to a joke involving the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the use of an ableist slur. The controversy sparked a petition for its removal. Gervais, however, defended his content on BBC Radio 5 Live, stating that the meaning of his jokes is often misunderstood and that offense is subjective.

Gervais’ Commitment to His Audience

The comedian emphasized his loyalty to his audience, who enjoy his style of comedy, asserting that he would not engage with critics. Prior to its release, Gervais issued a content warning about the special’s subjects, which touch on sensitive and provocative topics.

However, disability charity Scope issued a warning about the potential negative repercussions of using offensive language, stating that it can trivialize abuse and affect real people. In response to the backlash they received, Scope had to disable comments on their social media account.

Impact and Aftermath

Despite the controversy and critical reception, ‘Armageddon’ has emerged as a major success on Netflix. Even without conventional promotion, the show’s controversial themes and Gervais’s unapologetic style have catapulted it to the spotlight, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the comedian’s brand of humor.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

