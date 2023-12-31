Ricky Gervais’s ‘Armageddon’ Triumphs on Netflix Despite Controversy and Lack of Promotion

British comedian Ricky Gervais has shed light on why his new stand-up special, ‘Armageddon,’ was not actively promoted by Netflix, despite its release on Christmas Day. Despite the lack of promotion and critical reviews, the show has soared to great heights on the streaming platform.

Netflix’s Unconventional Strategy

Gervais took to social media to reveal that Netflix chose not to create posters or advertise the special, believing in its inevitable success. The streaming giant’s unconventional strategy rested on the conviction that the show would triumph regardless of promotional efforts.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Armageddon’

The special has been embroiled in controversy due to a joke involving the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the use of an ableist slur. The controversy sparked a petition for its removal. Gervais, however, defended his content on BBC Radio 5 Live, stating that the meaning of his jokes is often misunderstood and that offense is subjective.

Gervais’ Commitment to His Audience

The comedian emphasized his loyalty to his audience, who enjoy his style of comedy, asserting that he would not engage with critics. Prior to its release, Gervais issued a content warning about the special’s subjects, which touch on sensitive and provocative topics.

However, disability charity Scope issued a warning about the potential negative repercussions of using offensive language, stating that it can trivialize abuse and affect real people. In response to the backlash they received, Scope had to disable comments on their social media account.

Impact and Aftermath

Despite the controversy and critical reception, ‘Armageddon’ has emerged as a major success on Netflix. Even without conventional promotion, the show’s controversial themes and Gervais’s unapologetic style have catapulted it to the spotlight, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the comedian’s brand of humor.