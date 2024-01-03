en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

As the dawn of 2024 broke, Armstrong Teasdale, an esteemed law firm, announced the appointment of its new managing partner, Richard W. Engel Jr., effective January 1. Engel, a stalwart at the firm for over 37 years, steps into the shoes of the outgoing managing partner, Patrick W. Rasche, promising continuity and progression.

Engel’s Ascend to Leadership

Engel’s journey with Armstrong Teasdale is marked by varied leadership roles and significant contributions. Prior to this promotion, he served as the firm’s general counsel for two and a half years, leading and guiding the firm during this time. He has also led the financial and real estate services group and the restructuring, insolvency, and bankruptcy practice, demonstrating his versatile skills and adaptability. Engel’s extensive experience in corporate and financial counseling, bankruptcy, and creditors’ rights has been recognized by several industry organizations, securing his reputation as a seasoned professional in the field.

Armstrong Teasdale Under Rasche’s Tenure

Armstrong Teasdale experienced a period of growth under Rasche’s leadership. The firm opened new offices in multiple locations, broadening its range and influence. It also enjoyed an impressive 11.7 percent increase in gross revenue in 2022. Rasche, who assumed the position of managing partner in June 2021, is stepping down to return to his practice in intellectual property law at the firm, ending his tenure on a high note.

Engel’s Vision for the Firm

Engel takes on his new role with a vision to continue the firm’s progression. His focus will be on strengthening the firm’s offices and serving the diverse client base across the U.S., the UK, and Dublin. Engel and Rasche share a longstanding working relationship, and Rasche has expressed his confidence in Engel’s leadership and the future of the firm under his stewardship.

0
Business United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

LQR House Inc. Reports a Staggering 458% YOY Revenue Increase

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Otis Worldwide: A Beacon of Stability Amid High-Risk Investing

By Waqas Arain

Harnessing the Power of MT4 Tools in Market Sentiment Analysis

By Ayesha Mumtaz

EU's New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market ...
@Agriculture · 29 seconds
EU's New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market ...
heart comment 0
PatrioticPro.com Surpasses 5,000 Contractor Members, Reflects Rising Conservative Economy

By Salman Akhtar

PatrioticPro.com Surpasses 5,000 Contractor Members, Reflects Rising Conservative Economy
Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force

By Safak Costu

Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

By BNN Correspondents

Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

By Justice Nwafor

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
11 seconds
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
16 seconds
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
19 seconds
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
30 seconds
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
31 seconds
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
37 seconds
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
1 min
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
2 mins
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
2 mins
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
9 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app