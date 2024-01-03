Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

As the dawn of 2024 broke, Armstrong Teasdale, an esteemed law firm, announced the appointment of its new managing partner, Richard W. Engel Jr., effective January 1. Engel, a stalwart at the firm for over 37 years, steps into the shoes of the outgoing managing partner, Patrick W. Rasche, promising continuity and progression.

Engel’s Ascend to Leadership

Engel’s journey with Armstrong Teasdale is marked by varied leadership roles and significant contributions. Prior to this promotion, he served as the firm’s general counsel for two and a half years, leading and guiding the firm during this time. He has also led the financial and real estate services group and the restructuring, insolvency, and bankruptcy practice, demonstrating his versatile skills and adaptability. Engel’s extensive experience in corporate and financial counseling, bankruptcy, and creditors’ rights has been recognized by several industry organizations, securing his reputation as a seasoned professional in the field.

Armstrong Teasdale Under Rasche’s Tenure

Armstrong Teasdale experienced a period of growth under Rasche’s leadership. The firm opened new offices in multiple locations, broadening its range and influence. It also enjoyed an impressive 11.7 percent increase in gross revenue in 2022. Rasche, who assumed the position of managing partner in June 2021, is stepping down to return to his practice in intellectual property law at the firm, ending his tenure on a high note.

Engel’s Vision for the Firm

Engel takes on his new role with a vision to continue the firm’s progression. His focus will be on strengthening the firm’s offices and serving the diverse client base across the U.S., the UK, and Dublin. Engel and Rasche share a longstanding working relationship, and Rasche has expressed his confidence in Engel’s leadership and the future of the firm under his stewardship.