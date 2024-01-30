Richard Howard, Beloved Actor and Mentor, Dies at 79

Renowned actor Richard Howard, remembered for his enchanting role in ITV's Emmerdale and numerous impressive stage performances, has passed away at 79 following a brief illness. His death was announced by his talent agency, Scott Marshall Partners, who expressed profound sorrow over the loss of their cherished client. Born in 1944 in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, Howard leaves behind a son, three stepdaughters, and nine grandchildren.

Stellar Career on Stage and Screen

Howard’s acting journey was marked by versatility, ranging from television dramas to classical theater. His stint in the popular soap Emmerdale from 1979 to 1981, where he portrayed vicar Bob Jerome, remains a memorable part of his television career. His acting prowess extended to acclaimed productions such as Shakespeare In Love at the Noel Coward Theatre, where he assumed the role of Sir Robert de Lesseps. This Olivier-nominated production was among the numerous classics that Howard graced, including Twelfth Night, Macbeth, and Romeo And Juliet.

Impressive Contributions Across Platforms

Beyond television and theater, Howard's talents were well-utilized in radio and film. He had a role in the BBC Radio 4 play, The People's Princess, and made a significant appearance in Agatha Christie's Poirot in 1989. In the 1999 TV series David Copperfield, Howard was part of a distinguished ensemble cast featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Maggie Smith, Ian McKellen, and Dawn French. Further, he lent his skills to esteemed theater companies such as the Jill Freud Theatre Company and the London Shakespeare Group.

Legacy Beyond Acting

Howard’s contributions were not limited to acting alone. He was a respected teacher at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), sharing his expertise and passion with aspiring actors. His influence in the National Theatre's production of Stanley and the Kiln Theatre's adaptation of James Baldwin's Blues For Mr Charlie is indicative of his commitment to the theatrical world, beyond just performance.

In the wake of his passing, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a versatile actor and a dedicated mentor. Richard Howard's legacy, rich with memorable performances and impactful teachings, will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.