Richard Hogg Appointed as New Chair of Manufacturing NI

Richard Hogg, a prominent figure from Macrete Ireland Ltd., has been appointed as the new Chair of Manufacturing NI, succeeding Con O’Neill, who held the role for more than a decade. Macrete, a leading pre-cast concrete manufacturing company in the UK and Ireland, is well-known for its contribution to significant projects, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Tenure of Resilience

Con O’Neill’s tenure is marked by his ability to lead Manufacturing NI through a tumultuous phase, steering the organization adroitly through challenges such as Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the energy price crisis. His leadership skills and determination helped the organization stay buoyant during these unprecedented times.

Anticipating Future Challenges

Hogg, while acknowledging the appointment, did not shy away from addressing the struggles that the manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland faces. These include issues related to the political standstill at Stormont, Northern Ireland’s industrial derating policy, and the soaring energy costs which are significantly impacting the manufacturing sector.

Commitment to Growth and Development

Despite the hurdles, Hogg expressed his dedication to tackling the crucial issues faced by both small and large manufacturing firms. He is committed to pursuing opportunities that will stimulate job creation and contribute to community development. His vision for Manufacturing NI is one of resilience and growth, despite the prevailing challenges.

In his parting words, O’Neill lauded Hogg’s long-standing involvement with Manufacturing NI and his unwavering dedication to the manufacturing community. He particularly noted Hogg’s voluntary work with schools and his readiness to advocate for the sector, solidifying Hogg’s commitment to the betterment of the manufacturing industry in Northern Ireland.