Business

Richard Hogg Appointed as New Chair of Manufacturing NI

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Richard Hogg Appointed as New Chair of Manufacturing NI

Richard Hogg, a prominent figure from Macrete Ireland Ltd., has been appointed as the new Chair of Manufacturing NI, succeeding Con O’Neill, who held the role for more than a decade. Macrete, a leading pre-cast concrete manufacturing company in the UK and Ireland, is well-known for its contribution to significant projects, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Tenure of Resilience

Con O’Neill’s tenure is marked by his ability to lead Manufacturing NI through a tumultuous phase, steering the organization adroitly through challenges such as Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the energy price crisis. His leadership skills and determination helped the organization stay buoyant during these unprecedented times.

Anticipating Future Challenges

Hogg, while acknowledging the appointment, did not shy away from addressing the struggles that the manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland faces. These include issues related to the political standstill at Stormont, Northern Ireland’s industrial derating policy, and the soaring energy costs which are significantly impacting the manufacturing sector.

Commitment to Growth and Development

Despite the hurdles, Hogg expressed his dedication to tackling the crucial issues faced by both small and large manufacturing firms. He is committed to pursuing opportunities that will stimulate job creation and contribute to community development. His vision for Manufacturing NI is one of resilience and growth, despite the prevailing challenges.

In his parting words, O’Neill lauded Hogg’s long-standing involvement with Manufacturing NI and his unwavering dedication to the manufacturing community. He particularly noted Hogg’s voluntary work with schools and his readiness to advocate for the sector, solidifying Hogg’s commitment to the betterment of the manufacturing industry in Northern Ireland.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

