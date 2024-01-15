Richard Hammond’s Personalized Touch to Subaru WRX STI: A Beast Under the Hood

One of the most charismatic personalities in the automotive world, Richard Hammond, has once again caught the limelight with his latest automotive project. This time, it’s a blue Subaru WRX STI, a car that he fell in love with during a special episode shot in the snowy terrains up north.

The Shipping and Upgrades

Richard’s affection for the car was so profound that he had it shipped back to England after the filming. But what’s a car enthusiast if he doesn’t tinker with his toys? Hammond commissioned a series of upgrades to enhance the Subaru’s performance, transforming the already impressive machine into a real beast.

The Revamped Subaru

The result is a Subaru WRX STI, now boasting a stiffened suspension, striking gold wheels, and a turbocharged flat-four engine capable of producing a whopping 530 bhp. These enhancements go beyond mere aesthetics; they contribute to a more responsive and engaging driving experience that Richard Hammond is known to crave.

A Personal Touch

In a recent Drivetribe video, Hammond showcases the modified WRX, revealing an interesting switch in the glove box. This switch activates an anti-lag system for the turbo, despite Hammond’s claim that turbo lag is ‘the best thing ever invented.’ This addition, while seemingly contradictory, reflects his pursuit of a more responsive driving experience.

Hammond also lavishes praise on the WRX for its utilitarian nature, the analogue feel imparted by the manual gearbox, and its distinctive personality. The intentions for his modified Subaru remain unspoken, but it’s clear that Hammond plans to enjoy the car to the fullest, hopefully without any mishaps reminiscent of his past automotive adventures.