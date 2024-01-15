en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Richard Hammond’s Personalized Touch to Subaru WRX STI: A Beast Under the Hood

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Richard Hammond’s Personalized Touch to Subaru WRX STI: A Beast Under the Hood

One of the most charismatic personalities in the automotive world, Richard Hammond, has once again caught the limelight with his latest automotive project. This time, it’s a blue Subaru WRX STI, a car that he fell in love with during a special episode shot in the snowy terrains up north.

The Shipping and Upgrades

Richard’s affection for the car was so profound that he had it shipped back to England after the filming. But what’s a car enthusiast if he doesn’t tinker with his toys? Hammond commissioned a series of upgrades to enhance the Subaru’s performance, transforming the already impressive machine into a real beast.

The Revamped Subaru

The result is a Subaru WRX STI, now boasting a stiffened suspension, striking gold wheels, and a turbocharged flat-four engine capable of producing a whopping 530 bhp. These enhancements go beyond mere aesthetics; they contribute to a more responsive and engaging driving experience that Richard Hammond is known to crave.

A Personal Touch

In a recent Drivetribe video, Hammond showcases the modified WRX, revealing an interesting switch in the glove box. This switch activates an anti-lag system for the turbo, despite Hammond’s claim that turbo lag is ‘the best thing ever invented.’ This addition, while seemingly contradictory, reflects his pursuit of a more responsive driving experience.

Hammond also lavishes praise on the WRX for its utilitarian nature, the analogue feel imparted by the manual gearbox, and its distinctive personality. The intentions for his modified Subaru remain unspoken, but it’s clear that Hammond plans to enjoy the car to the fullest, hopefully without any mishaps reminiscent of his past automotive adventures.

0
Automotive United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 min ago
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
In an unexpected turn of events, the Captain of the vessel, MT Kali, seized in Bayelsa State by Tantita Security Services, has voiced his perplexity over the inexplicable presence of crude oil in a cargo that was intended to carry Automative Gas Oil (AGO), colloquially referred to as Diesel. Captain David Adeboye, a seasoned mariner,
Unforeseen Crude Oil Presence on MT Kali: Captain Adeboye's Perplexing Dilemma
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
5 mins ago
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
Triumph Unveils New Daytona 660 Sports Motorcycle for 2024
6 mins ago
Triumph Unveils New Daytona 660 Sports Motorcycle for 2024
Shifting Dynamics in Global Business: From Sony-Zee Merger to Godrej Properties' Valuation
2 mins ago
Shifting Dynamics in Global Business: From Sony-Zee Merger to Godrej Properties' Valuation
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
3 mins ago
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
5 mins ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
52 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
53 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
1 min
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
1 min
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
1 min
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
1 min
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
1 min
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
1 min
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
1 min
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app