RGP's DI Cavallo Soane Attends UK Conference to Enhance Protection for Vulnerable

With a commitment to bolstering the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults, Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane from the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) is participating in a pivotal two-day conference in the UK. The event, taking place on March 7th and 8th at the College of Policing in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, near Coventry, has gathered hundreds of police officers to share insights and strategies. This initiative underscores the RGP's dedication to public protection, funded by the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Sharing Knowledge and Learning from Victims

At the heart of the conference, DI Soane and other attendees are engaging with a series of keynote speakers and victim testimonies. Soane emphasizes the critical nature of believing victims' stories, a sentiment echoed throughout the event. This focus on victim experiences is not just about empathy; it's a practical approach to enhancing the effectiveness of protective measures for Gibraltar's most vulnerable populations.

Enhancing Gibraltar’s Protective Measures

Leading the RGP's Public Protection Unit, DI Soane is at the forefront of Gibraltar's efforts to safeguard those in jeopardy. The knowledge and techniques exchanged at this conference are invaluable. They represent a significant step towards advancing Gibraltar's capabilities in protecting its children and vulnerable adults, ensuring that officers like Soane return with enhanced skills and a deeper understanding of victim needs.

International Collaboration for a Safer Future

The conference also serves as a platform for international collaboration, allowing officers from different jurisdictions to learn from each other's experiences and best practices. This collaborative approach is crucial for developing innovative strategies and strengthening the global network of professionals committed to public protection.

As DI Soane and other participants conclude their time at the conference, the insights gained promise to shape a more responsive and empathetic approach to public protection in Gibraltar. The emphasis on listening to and believing victims' stories will undoubtedly influence the RGP's strategies, fostering a safer environment for the community's most vulnerable members. This event not only marks a milestone in Gibraltar's commitment to public safety but also highlights the importance of international cooperation in the ongoing battle against abuse and exploitation.