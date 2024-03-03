Reviving History: Life-Size Portrait of Chirk Castle Servant Unveiled After Conservation

Following meticulous conservation work, a rare full-length portrait of John Wilton, a servant at Chirk Castle, has been brought back to life and is now on display, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of servants in the 18th century. This remarkable find, showcasing a disabled man who lived and worked at the castle for his entire life without wages, has sparked interest due to the unusual prominence given to a servant in art from this period. Painted by Thomas Whitmore circa 1728/9, the portrait features intriguing details that hint at Wilton's role and status within the household.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Mystery of John Wilton

John Wilton's life at Chirk Castle was notably different from that of other servants. Having been taken in by Sir Richard Myddelton, Wilton was provided with accommodation, clothing, and food but received no wages. This changed when Robert Myddelton commissioned Whitmore to paint Wilton's portrait, a significant gesture given that full-length, life-size portraits were typically reserved for nobility. The inclusion of Latin inscriptions and symbols of loyalty and service in the portrait raises questions about Wilton's perceived status within the household and the intentions behind the creation of this artwork.

Conservation Efforts Reveal Hidden Details

Advertisment

Annabelle Monaghan, the paintings conservator responsible for the restoration, discovered that the portrait was intended to be life-size, a fact that emphasizes the significance of the commission. The addition of extra canvas to accommodate the full depiction of Wilton, alongside a high-quality but outdated jug marked with 'GR' for 'George Rex,' suggests a complex interplay of status, loyalty, and personal relationships within the castle's walls. The painstaking conservation work has not only restored the portrait's visual richness but also highlighted these intriguing elements, offering new insights into the social dynamics of the time.

Chirk Castle's Living History

The display of John Wilton's portrait in the Servants Hall at Chirk Castle marks a significant moment in the castle's history, foregrounding the stories of those who lived and worked there beyond the nobility. Jon Hignett, General Manager at Chirk Castle, reflects on the importance of Wilton's story and the portrait's role in enriching visitors' understanding of the castle's past. As the portrait takes its place among the castle's treasures, it invites reflections on the lives of servants in the 18th century, their relationships with their employers, and the ways in which art can both reflect and challenge social hierarchies.

With the portrait now accessible to the public, visitors to Chirk Castle have a unique opportunity to connect with a previously untold aspect of its history. The conservation and display of John Wilton's portrait not only contribute to the preservation of the castle's heritage but also to the broader understanding of social history and the role of art in documenting and interpreting the past.