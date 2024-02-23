Reviving Heritage: The Bell at Charlbury Reopens with a Sustainable Twist

Imagine stepping into a world where the past and present merge seamlessly, where every corner tells a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and a deep-rooted connection to the land. This isn't just a flight of fancy but the reality awaiting visitors at The Bell at Charlbury, a 17th-century inn nestled in the heart of Oxfordshire, set to swing open its doors once more in early September after a meticulous restoration by Daylesford's in-house team of architects. The Bell, with its 50 covers, is not merely reopening; it's being reborn, offering a menu brimming with hearty pub classics, finely crafted from ingredients sourced from local suppliers, growers, and the esteemed farm at Daylesford Organic.

A Fusion of Tradition and Sustainability

The restoration of The Bell at Charlbury is a testament to the power of thoughtful, sustainable renovation. The bar, lovingly crafted from ash harvested from the Daylesford Estate, and the cozy inglenook fireplaces stand as centrepieces, encapsulating the inn's commitment to preserving its historical essence while embracing modern environmental sensibilities. This ethos extends to The Bell Barn, an open-plan dining room boasting 30 additional covers, which doubles as a venue for private hire. Here, guests can indulge in dishes prepared on an open wood-fired grill, further enriching the dining experience with a touch of authenticity and warmth.

What sets The Bell apart is not just its dedication to culinary excellence but also its approach to accommodation. The inn boasts twelve meticulously designed bedrooms, including a family-friendly two-bedroom suite, each reflecting the innate beauty of the adjacent ancient woodland. The use of local and recycled materials in the restoration process underlines a commitment to minimizing environmental impact, ensuring that the inn's charm is matched by its respect for nature.

A Hub for the Community and Beyond

Owned by Carole Bamford, Daylesford has a storied history of revitalizing historic pubs, transforming them into vibrant community hubs. The Bell at Charlbury is the latest jewel in Daylesford's crown, set to become a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Beyond its picturesque setting and delectable menu, the establishment stands as a beacon of sustainability and community spirit. With features like an orchard garden and an emphasis on local and recycled materials, The Bell is more than a pub; it's a testament to the possibility of harmonious coexistence with our environment.

The pub's focus on local suppliers and the farm at Daylesford Organic ensures that visitors can enjoy not only the flavors of Oxfordshire but also the peace of mind that comes with supporting ethical and sustainable practices. From the reclaimed wooden furniture to the Daylesford's own cider, gins, and English sparkling wine on tap, every aspect of The Bell is imbued with a sense of place and purpose.

Looking to the Future

The reopening of The Bell at Charlbury is more than a revival of a historic inn; it's a forward-looking venture that promises to set a new standard for sustainable hospitality. As Daylesford continues to expand its portfolio of modern country inns, The Bell serves as a shining example of how tradition can be preserved and celebrated, even as we embrace modern values and technologies. The Bell's story is one of resilience, community, and a deep-seated respect for the earth—a narrative that, much like the inn itself, will continue to inspire and evolve for generations to come.