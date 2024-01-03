en English
Revival on the Horizon for Morecambe’s Former Frontierland Site

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Revival on the Horizon for Morecambe’s Former Frontierland Site

Frontierland, a once-thriving theme park in Morecambe, nestled within the Lancaster district of Lancashire, has lain dormant since 1999. Yet, the wheels of change are spinning, and the 7.5-acre site is poised for rejuvenation, reflecting Morecambe’s broader transformation journey. The site’s redevelopment is part of an ambitious plan that includes landmark projects like the Eden Project and the revival of the Winter Gardens.

New Life for Frontierland

In 2021, Lancaster City Council acquired the former amusement park’s land and has since been zealously seeking development partners to breathe new life into the site. The council envisions the site as a contemporary leisure hub, projecting the town’s vibrant spirit. The future of the site is still under deliberation, with the emphasis on leisure elements. However, the potential for a mixed-use development integrating housing or even a hotel has not been ruled out.

Community Engagement in Redevelopment

A dedicated consultation process involving face-to-face interactions, website submissions, and online meetings was undertaken, which concluded on January 3. This initiative ensured that the community’s voice was heard and their suggestions considered in shaping the site’s future. A special project board, comprising top councilors, has been established to oversee the redevelopment project, emphasizing transparency and public involvement in the process.

Development Proposals and Expectations

The council has received eight promising development proposals. The selection of a development partner is expected to be announced shortly, marking a significant step forward in the site’s transformation journey. The redevelopment plan echoes Morecambe’s wider metamorphosis, such as the imminent arrival of the Eden Project Morecambe, a world-class indoor and outdoor experience featuring horticulture, live music, art, food, beverage, and retail spaces.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

