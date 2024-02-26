Revitalizing St Helens: The Launch of a Landmark Affordable Housing Project on Historic Glassworks Site

As the morning sun casts its first rays over the historic town of St Helens, a new dawn arrives with the sound of construction at the former glassworks location on Lancots Lane. This isn't just any development; it's a beacon of hope and transformation for the local community, spearheaded by Torus housing group. With the approval of St Helens Council's planning committee, the wheels are in motion to construct 168 new affordable homes, marking Torus' largest initiative in the area to date.

A Bold Vision for Affordable Living

The £28m Lancots Lane project is more than a housing development; it's a commitment to revitalizing brownfield land, breathing new life into an area steeped in industrial history. Torus aims to introduce a mix of 96 homes for shared ownership and 72 for affordable rent. This variety ensures that the project caters to a wide range of needs, providing two, three, and four-bedroom homes and bungalows designed with energy efficiency and affordability in mind. The initiative is not only a nod to Torus' dedication to the community but also an alignment with the government's housing and regeneration objectives, bolstered by support from Homes England and its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

Partnerships Paving the Way

The significance of the Lancots Lane project extends beyond its immediate impact on housing availability. It heralds the start of new partnerships with Holmpatrick Developments and Stanley Land and Homes, entities that bring fresh expertise and vision to the table. These collaborations are set to enhance the diversity and quality of housing in St Helens, demonstrating the power of collective effort in tackling the challenges of modern urban development. Through these strategic alliances, Torus is not just constructing homes but is laying the groundwork for a thriving, sustainable community.

The Promise of a Brighter Future

This ambitious project does more than address the pressing need for affordable housing; it's a testament to the resilience and potential of St Helens. By transforming a site once symbolic of the town's industrial past into a vibrant residential area, Torus and its partners are crafting a legacy that will benefit generations to come. The Lancots Lane development is a clear signal that St Helens is on the rise, ready to embrace its future without forgetting the roots that have shaped its character and strength.