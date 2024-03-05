Revitalizing Reading: John Lewis Unveils Redesigned 200-Flat Development Opposite The Oracle

The John Lewis Partnership has publicly shared revised designs for its ambitious project to build over 200 apartments opposite The Oracle Shopping Centre, incorporating community feedback and focusing on sustainability and wellness. Initially showcased at an exhibition in January, the plans have been refined to feature 'dual aspect' apartments and a significant emphasis on biophilic design, aiming to enhance residents' connection with nature.

Community and Sustainability at Heart

The revised proposal includes the demolition of the Partnership's obsolete distribution centre on Mill Lane, to be replaced with a modern building housing one, two, and three-bedroom flats. Notably, these apartments are designed with north and south-facing windows, providing ample natural light and views for future residents. At ground level, the project promises a flexible space for community and commercial use, accessible from Mill Lane. Furthermore, the design introduces a wellness garden exclusively for residents and a neighbourhood garden open to the public, emphasizing the project's commitment to community well-being and environmental sustainability.

Biophilic Design for Enhanced Well-being

Simon Chatfield, head of build-to-rent at the John Lewis Partnership, highlighted the scheme's focus on biophilic design, aiming to bring residents closer to nature and ensure a biodiversity net gain on the site. This approach is manifested in the strategic inclusion of tree planting and natural elements throughout the development, fostering a healthier, more sustainable living environment. The project aligns with the Partnership's broader goals of offering affordable housing options, particularly for key workers, and adhering to Reading Borough Council's policy that 30% of units in new developments should be designated affordable.

Timeline and Future Steps

The John Lewis Partnership plans to submit a planning application in April, following the positive feedback received from the public exhibition held on March 5. The development is part of a larger initiative by the Partnership, which includes similar projects at existing Waitrose store locations in Bromley and West Ealing, Greater London. Subject to approval, the demolition of the existing building on Mill Lane is scheduled for Autumn 2025, with construction to commence shortly thereafter. The Partnership anticipates the first residents moving into their new homes by Spring 2028, marking a significant milestone in the revitalization of Reading's urban landscape.

This ambitious project not only aims to transform a currently underused site into a vibrant residential community but also sets a precedent for sustainable urban development. By prioritizing biophilic design and community-focused amenities, the John Lewis Partnership is contributing to a greener, more inclusive future for Reading, potentially inspiring similar initiatives in other urban areas.