Liverpool's Duke Street Set for a £5M Luxury Renaissance with The Mercantile Transformation by Legacie

In the heart of Liverpool, a new chapter is beginning for a familiar landmark. Legacie, a renowned development company, has recently taken the reins of Spectrum on Duke Street, embarking on a journey to transform it into 'The Mercantile'. This ambitious project is not just a rebrand but a £5m luxury upgrade aimed at revitalizing the city center and enriching the community.

A Legacy Reborn

The Mercantile, previously traded by Grainger in 2014 for £2.7m, stands as a testament to Duke Street's rich trading history within the Conservation Area. Under Legacie's vision, the 32-apartment building will undergo a comprehensive transformation over the next 12 months. The plan includes not only the refurbishment of each apartment to meet luxury standards but also the creation of communal areas designed to foster a sense of community among residents. This initiative is set to provide a modern and comfortable living space, reflecting the area's historical significance while catering to contemporary needs.

More Than Just Bricks and Mortar

However, The Mercantile project is more than just a construction endeavor; it's a commitment to Liverpool's economic and social growth. By investing in the city center, Legacie aims to enhance the local community through the creation of apprenticeships and construction jobs. This approach not only contributes to the city's development but also opens up opportunities for local talent to thrive. John Morley, CEO of Legacie, highlighted the project's potential to boost the local economy and provide high-standard living conditions, marking another step in the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing Liverpool's urban landscape.

Partnerships Paving the Way

The execution of The Mercantile project is a collaborative effort, with Legacie Contracts leading the construction phase. RWinvest is promoting the scheme, ensuring that the vision for The Mercantile reaches prospective residents and investors alike. Additionally, JLL's advisory role in the deal underscores the strategic significance of this development within Liverpool's housing market. This synergy between various stakeholders underscores the project's importance, not just as a property development, but as a pivotal element in Liverpool's continuous growth.

As The Mercantile prepares to open its doors, it stands as a beacon of luxury living and community development in Liverpool. Through this £5m upgrade, Legacie not only aims to provide exceptional living spaces but also to contribute to the city's vibrant future. The Mercantile is more than just a housing project; it's a cornerstone in the ongoing story of Liverpool's regeneration, promising a brighter future for its residents and the city as a whole.