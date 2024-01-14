Revitalizing a Village: The Collective at Woolsery Blends Tradition and Innovation

North Devon’s village of Woolsery has witnessed an extraordinary metamorphosis under the stewardship of The Collective at Woolsery, a unique initiative that fuses traditional rural living with contemporary amenities and sustainable farming practices. This groundbreaking project has been spearheaded by Michael Birch, a Silicon Valley social media millionaire with a deep-rooted familial connection to Woolsery.

A Personal Connection

Birch’s bond with Woolsery is more than just a business venture; it’s a journey into his ancestry. His great-grandparents constructed the original village shop, a place that also bore witness to his grandmother’s birth. This profound connection spurred Birch’s first significant intervention in the village’s fate – the renovation of The Farmer’s Arms pub, a vital community hub on the brink of being converted into flats.

Revitalizing Woolsery

Since then, The Collective’s influence has flourished, encompassing a collection of historic cottages, a gourmet village shop, a post office, a fish and chip shop, and an organic farm. The crown jewel of this portfolio is Wulfheard Manor, a Georgian villa that stands as a testament to meticulous preservation and tasteful modernization.

Sustainability and Community

The Collective’s farming practices draw inspiration from nature itself. An edible forest, a variety of crops, and a selection of animals form an organically interconnected ecosystem that fuels the village’s culinary delights. But it’s not all about food and accommodations. The Collective’s efforts have invigorated Woolsery’s sense of community and purpose, sparking local events, fostering arts and crafts shows, and supporting a primary school. This dynamic social fabric has successfully countered the local migration of villagers seeking employment, keeping Woolsery vibrant and alive.

Despite the sweeping changes, Woolsery’s charm remains untouched. Visitor accommodations are deliberately limited to stave off overtourism, preserving the village as a tranquil retreat nestled amidst North Devon’s untamed landscapes. The Collective at Woolsery stands as an innovative model of rural revitalization, a testament to the power of preservation driven by personal passion and sustainable practices.