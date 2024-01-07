Revised Plans for Four-Bedroom House Overlooking Pendle Hill Submitted for Third Review

The tale of Ashley Rostron’s ambitious housing project in Waddington, Clitheroe, has taken yet another turn. Following two rejected proposals, Rostron has once again approached Ribble Valley Borough Council with revised plans for a new four-bedroom house overlooking Pendle Hill.

Plans Resubmitted: A Third Attempt

The initial proposal came in February of the previous year, with plans to erect two new properties on West Bradford Road, replacing an existing semi-detached house. However, concerns over the size and footprint, deemed incompatible with the neighborhood’s development pattern, led to the council’s refusal.

Undeterred, Rostron returned in October with a modified proposal. This time, the plan included a single house with a one-bedroom annexe. Yet again, the council rejected the proposal in November, citing it as overly dominant and incongruous with the site.

Addressing Council Feedback

Addressing the council’s feedback, Rostron’s new submission includes a design with a reduced scale, mass, and bulk. Moreover, there is a 0.5m reduction in ridge height. The house is designed to have three floors, with the top floor situated in the roof space. This design decision optimizes the use of volume while maintaining an appropriate appearance.

The plans also feature natural slate for the roof, stone-surrounded windows, and a traditional aesthetic. The annexe has been reduced in size and repositioned to be subordinate to the main dwelling.

Public Input and Next Steps

The public can view and comment on the full plans through the council’s planning website. The council will then review these comments as part of their decision-making process. Whether or not the third time will be the charm for Rostron remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the four-bedroom house project continues to be a significant point of discussion in the Ribble Valley Borough Council and the broader community.