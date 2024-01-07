en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Revised Plans for Four-Bedroom House Overlooking Pendle Hill Submitted for Third Review

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Revised Plans for Four-Bedroom House Overlooking Pendle Hill Submitted for Third Review

The tale of Ashley Rostron’s ambitious housing project in Waddington, Clitheroe, has taken yet another turn. Following two rejected proposals, Rostron has once again approached Ribble Valley Borough Council with revised plans for a new four-bedroom house overlooking Pendle Hill.

Plans Resubmitted: A Third Attempt

The initial proposal came in February of the previous year, with plans to erect two new properties on West Bradford Road, replacing an existing semi-detached house. However, concerns over the size and footprint, deemed incompatible with the neighborhood’s development pattern, led to the council’s refusal.

Undeterred, Rostron returned in October with a modified proposal. This time, the plan included a single house with a one-bedroom annexe. Yet again, the council rejected the proposal in November, citing it as overly dominant and incongruous with the site.

Addressing Council Feedback

Addressing the council’s feedback, Rostron’s new submission includes a design with a reduced scale, mass, and bulk. Moreover, there is a 0.5m reduction in ridge height. The house is designed to have three floors, with the top floor situated in the roof space. This design decision optimizes the use of volume while maintaining an appropriate appearance.

The plans also feature natural slate for the roof, stone-surrounded windows, and a traditional aesthetic. The annexe has been reduced in size and repositioned to be subordinate to the main dwelling.

Public Input and Next Steps

The public can view and comment on the full plans through the council’s planning website. The council will then review these comments as part of their decision-making process. Whether or not the third time will be the charm for Rostron remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the four-bedroom house project continues to be a significant point of discussion in the Ribble Valley Borough Council and the broader community.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
33 seconds ago
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
Wiltshire, a rural idyll renowned for its charming villages, is also a haven for pub enthusiasts. Offering a wide array of options, from sports-centric hubs to family-friendly gastropubs, the region’s public houses are beloved by both locals and tourists. These establishments have carved out their niches, reflected in the glowing accolades they’ve garnered on Tripadvisor.
Imbibing in Wiltshire: A Tour of the Region's Most Popular Pubs
Wolverhampton City Council Regulates Traffic on Lyndale Drive for Structural Repairs
1 min ago
Wolverhampton City Council Regulates Traffic on Lyndale Drive for Structural Repairs
Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire
2 mins ago
Historic Rose & Crown Pub and Attached Thatched Cottage for Sale in Cambridgeshire
Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences
33 seconds ago
Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences
Blackburn's Vacant Blackamoor Inn to Make Way for Road Upgrades and Housing Development
41 seconds ago
Blackburn's Vacant Blackamoor Inn to Make Way for Road Upgrades and Housing Development
Contrasting Railway Developments: Cambridge Expands, Wisbech Revives
1 min ago
Contrasting Railway Developments: Cambridge Expands, Wisbech Revives
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
1 min
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
1 min
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
2 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
2 mins
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
3 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
4 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
4 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
5 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
5 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app