Revamping Universal Credit: UK’s Strategic Move to Revitalize the Workforce

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Addressing the rising concerns over economic inactivity and high job vacancy rates, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the United Kingdom has unveiled a comprehensive plan to overhaul the Universal Credit system. The revamp aims to stimulate the return of more claimants to the workforce, offering both hope and opportunity to millions grappling with unemployment and the consequential effects of the pandemic.

Shifting the Focus from Disability to Ability

The current system, which tags claimants with a ‘limited capability for work’ designation, is about to witness a paradigm shift. The focus on incapacity is set to be replaced with a new emphasis on the individual’s potential and capacity to work. This is a refreshing change, one that will encourage claimants to make a decisive step towards economic recovery and personal empowerment.

New Groups Introduced for Targeted Support

As part of the revamp, the DWP is introducing two new groups: a ‘health group’ for those with severe limitations and a ‘work preparation’ group aimed at equipping others for future employment. This structural change is a direct response to the growing number of Universal Credit claimants, which currently stands at 2.2 million out of a total of 6.2 million, who are exempted from work due to medical grounds.

Making Work Capability Assessment More Flexible

By 2025, the DWP plans to make the work capability assessment more flexible. This will allow more people to return to work, especially considering the increased feasibility of working from home. The assessment will transition from the existing three outcomes—Fit for Work, Limited Capability for Work, and Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity—to new terms that focus on what claimants can do rather than their limitations.

‘Chance To Work Guarantee’ and Additional Benefits

The DWP is also rolling out the ‘Chance To Work Guarantee’. This initiative enables those in the LCWRA category to experiment with working without the fear of losing their benefits. An additional benefit will also be made available to those eligible for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP). These measures are expected to significantly enhance the confidence and financial security of claimants.

This comprehensive overhaul of the Universal Credit system is a strategic move by the government to reduce the economic inactivity rate. Since the pandemic, this rate has surged to 2.6 million due to illness and long-term health conditions. At the same time, nearly one million job vacancies in the labor market remain unfulfilled. The government’s new approach promises to bridge this gap, offering a ray of hope for a stronger, more resilient post-pandemic economy.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

