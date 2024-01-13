Retired Mathematician’s £3.95M Home for Sale, Fighter Jet Included

A retired mathematician from Hampshire, Peter Robinson, has put his £3.95 million home, complete with a 46-foot Harrier II GR7 fighter jet, up for sale. The jet, a centerpiece of the property, has been affectionately dubbed the ‘garden gnome’ by Robinson, who purchased it in 2015 for over £100,000.

Warplane As A Unique Selling Point

The Harrier jet, powered by a Rolls-Royce Pegasus 105 turbofan engine and an inert sidewinder missile, sits comfortably on a grass verge outside the six-bedroom countryside house. The inclusion of this decommissioned warplane in the property sale not only adds an unconventional touch to the listing but also piques the interest of potential buyers looking for a unique real estate experience.

The Property and Its Features

The estate, located in the picturesque South East England, stretches over 10 acres of land and includes a man-made pond, a four-bedroom detached annexe, and the centerpiece, the Harrier jet. The property’s main building, an arts & crafts style house, offers an expansive 8,000 square feet of living space.

A Lifelong Obsession Turned Reality

Robinson’s decision to acquire the Harrier II GR7 was driven by a lifelong obsession with the warplane. He lived with this unusual ‘garden gnome’ for nearly a decade before deciding to sell the property, including the jet, after 11 years of residing in the Durford Wood Estate. If the prospective buyer finds the military warplane offensive, Robinson has promised to remove it, ensuring that the property’s appeal remains universal.