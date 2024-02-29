Retired Carpenter Unearths 16th-Century Gold Ring in Norfolk, Set to Auction for £14,000

Unveiling a treasure from the past, a retired carpenter, Alan Rumsby, discovered a 16th-century gold ring beneath a Norfolk field, anticipated to command at least £14,000 at auction. This rare find, linked to Dorothy Ashfield, offers a glimpse into the heraldry and feminine legacy of the era.

Discovery of a Lifetime

In October 2020, amidst the quiet expanse of Roydon near Diss, Alan Rumsby's metal detector signaled the presence of something extraordinary. Nine inches under, lay a gold ring, its surface etched with a coat of arms. This wasn't just any piece of jewelry; it was a portal to the 16th century, bearing the ancestral symbols of the Ashfield, Tendring, Botelier, and Mapersall families. Rumsby's find, after over a decade of fruitless searches, underscored the unpredictable and often rewarding nature of metal detecting.

A Ring with a Story

Nigel Mills, a coin and artefact expert at Noonans auctioneers, highlighted the ring's historical significance, emphasizing its rarity as a woman's seal ring from this period. The coat of arms, divided into four, traces the lineage of Dorothy Ashfield, born in 1594, to the Ashfield and Holditch families of Suffolk and Norfolk, respectively. The central five-pointed star symbolizes the rank of the third son, further cementing the ring's narrative in the fabric of 16th-century society. Such artifacts, offering insights into the lives of women and the intricacies of heraldry, are rare, making Rumsby's discovery all the more significant.

From Discovery to Auction

Following its unearthing, the ring's fate hung in balance as the British Museum showed preliminary interest. However, two years have passed, and with the museum stepping back, the ring is now slated for auction at Noonans Mayfair in London on March 12. Rumsby plans to share the proceeds with the landowner and treat his wife to a holiday, a fitting celebration of his remarkable find. This auction not only offers a chance to own a piece of history but also highlights the enduring allure of unearthing the past, buried just beneath our feet.

As this 16th-century ring prepares to find a new home, its journey from the depths of a Norfolk field to the auction block underscores the timeless connection between the past and present. Such discoveries not only enrich our understanding of history but also remind us of the stories waiting to be unearthed, offering a bridge to the lives of those who came before us.