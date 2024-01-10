en English
Retired Butcher’s Leftovers Attract Thriving Red Kites in Welsh Garden

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
In the serene town of Talgarth, Powys, an unexpected spectacle unfolds daily in the garden of 84-year-old retired butcher Brian George. This unassuming green space has become a haven for Red Kites, a bird species previously teetering on the brink of oblivion in Wales. This transformation was set in motion when George began feeding these magnificent avians leftover turkey carcass from Christmas, a tradition he has maintained with other scraps.

Revival of the Red Kites

Renowned for their majestic wingspan that can stretch up to 2m, Red Kites were precariously close to extinction in Wales, with only two breeding pairs left. However, the resilience of the species, coupled with extensive conservation efforts, has led to a remarkable turnaround. Today, around 1,800 pairs of Red Kites are flourishing across the UK, a resurgence that testifies to the power of dedicated breeding programmes in restoring endangered species.

George’s Garden: The Kite Magnet

The garden of George, once known for his butchery skills, is now celebrated as a hotspot for Red Kites. The birds are drawn to his garden by the aroma of leftovers, creating an enchanting spectacle for onlookers and birdwatchers alike. George’s unintentional bird sanctuary serves as a microcosm of the larger success story of the Red Kites’ resurgence.

A Conservation Success Story

The increase in the Red Kite population is a testament to the effectiveness of dedicated breeding programmes and conservation efforts. It serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the possibilities of wildlife conservation when it is pursued diligently and passionately. The Red Kites soaring freely in the skies of Powys and the rest of the UK symbolise not just a species’ survival, but also its stunning revival.

United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

