Report Exposes 'Sneaky' Ads Drawing Youths to Gambling, Urges Stricter Regulations

Amid growing concerns about the influence of 'sneaky' social media advertisements on young individuals, a recent report from Bristol University highlights the increasing use of content marketing by betting firms to attract under-18s. The study points to a worrying trend where gambling promotions cleverly integrate popular cultural references, making it difficult for young people to recognize these as advertisements. Dr. Raffaello Rossi, a key figure in this research, emphasizes the urgent need for regulatory bodies to take action against these covert advertising tactics.

According to the report, there has been a notable rise in gambling promotions that merge advertising with elements of popular culture, ranging from movies like ET to Gladiator. This method, known as content marketing, has proven particularly effective in engaging young audiences, many of whom fail to identify these promotions as advertising. Rossi's findings suggest that current advertising standards, which require marketing communications to be clearly identifiable as such, are being circumvented by these practices.

Call for Regulatory Action

The report calls on the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) to consider a ban on gambling content marketing or, alternatively, to mandate that brands clearly label such promotional social media posts as gambling advertising.

This recommendation comes in response to the observed ineffectiveness of 'age-gating' measures and voluntary codes in preventing exposure of children to gambling ads. The research, involving over 650 participants aged 11 to 78, revealed that only 43% of young people could correctly classify content marketing as advertising, compared to 65% of adults.

Stakeholders' Responses

In light of these findings, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for gambling-related harm, expressed deep concern over the growth of content marketing and its potential to bypass advertising codes of practice.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) defended the industry, stating that advertising must comply with strict guidelines and that the government has not established a causal link between advertising exposure and problem gambling. However, the call for a zero-tolerance approach to underage betting remains strong, especially considering the popularity of arcade games and fruit machines among children.