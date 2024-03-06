Repeat Offender Ryan Size Jailed for Cocaine Possession in Netherton

Ryan Size of Bolden Close, Netherton, finds himself behind bars once again after police caught him with cocaine on Rochester Avenue, December 12, 2022. The 25-year-old was acting suspiciously, prompting a stop search by officers, leading to the discovery of seven wraps of cocaine. Sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on March 1, Size faces 30 months for possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Advertisment

History of Criminal Activity

Ryan Size is no stranger to the criminal justice system, having been previously jailed alongside his twin brother, Michael, for threatening behavior with a knife and cannabis possession in 2016. Their criminal record stretches back to 2014, involving a robbery with a co-defendant threatening a victim with a knife. These repeated offenses highlight a pattern of criminal behavior linked to drug-related activities.

Community Impact and Police Response

Advertisment

Inspector Ray Mavrakakis, from EVOLVE Netherton, emphasized the negative impact of drugs and associated violence on communities. The police's determination to tackle such crimes is evident in their vigilant approach towards anyone involved in criminality. Mavrakakis encourages community members to report drug-related or gang activity anonymously to Crimestoppers or directly to the Merseyside Police, underscoring the importance of community cooperation in combating crime.

Encouraging Community Engagement

The case of Ryan Size serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in Merseyside. The police's appeal for community involvement in reporting suspicious activities reflects a broader strategy to root out drug supply chains and related criminal actions. By fostering a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community, there is hope for reducing the prevalence of such crimes and their detrimental effects on society.