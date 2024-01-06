Renowned Butterfly Conservationist Dr. Stephen Sutton Dies, Leaves Legacy in Sabah’s Conservation Efforts

Dr. Stephen Sutton, the acclaimed butterfly conservationist and entomologist, passed away at the age of 85 on New Year’s Eve, marking a major loss to the field of butterfly conservation, particularly in Sabah. His extensive research on the Kinabalu Birdwing (Troides Andromache), a species endemic to the slopes of Mount Kinabalu, culminated in its recognition as the state butterfly of Sabah.

Unparalleled Contributions to Butterfly Conservation

Dr. Sutton’s journey in the realm of butterfly conservation began in 2019 when he took an active role in a research project spearheaded by the Kota Kinabalu Rotary Club. His collaborative efforts with the Sabah Biodiversity Centre, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, and other local organizations were instrumental in the official declaration of the Kinabalu Birdwing as the state butterfly in September 2023.

His dedication to conservation went beyond the confines of academia. He worked tirelessly to support local communities in planting Aristolochia Foveolata, a critical food source for the Kinabalu Birdwing larvae, thereby bolstering their chances of survival amidst environmental challenges.

Legacy Spanning Decades

A leading figure in conservation since the 1970s, Dr. Sutton’s work included leading expeditions, giving lectures, and coordinating research efforts. His collaborations with renowned natural historian David Attenborough added another feather to his cap. His last visit to the conservation site was on October 22, 2023, where he continued to show his unwavering commitment by making generous donations to the conservation project.

Dr. Sutton’s contributions to the field of entomology and conservation were not limited to the borders of Sabah. He authored eight books, published over 75 papers, and was a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society and the Royal Geographical Society in the UK. He held a Doctor of Philosophy from the prestigious Oxford University.

Sabah Mourns the Loss

Datuk Christina Liew, Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, recognized Dr. Sutton’s pivotal role in butterfly conservation and expressed her condolences to his family. The Sabah government and all those who knew him joined in mourning his loss, acknowledging the void his death has left in the field of butterfly conservation. His life’s work serves as an enduring reminder of the importance of scientific research and collaboration in preserving our planet’s precious biodiversity.