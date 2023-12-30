en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Acclaimed British actor Tom Wilkinson, who left an indelible mark in the world of film and theater, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75. The sad news was confirmed by his agent, who stated that Wilkinson died at his home on December 30, surrounded by his beloved family. The family has respectfully asked for privacy during this difficult time.

A Remarkable Career

Wilkinson’s career, which spanned several decades, saw the actor demonstrate an extraordinary range of roles, earning critical acclaim for his performances in both film and theater. His acting prowess was widely recognized, and he was honored with a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his memorable performance in the 1997 comedy ‘The Full Monty’. His talent also earned him two Academy Award nominations – for his lead role in ‘In the Bedroom’ and supporting role in ‘Michael Clayton’.

Remembered by the Industry and Fans Alike

Aside from these notable performances, Wilkinson’s extensive body of work also includes memorable roles in ‘Sense and Sensibility’, ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘Batman Begins’, and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’. His passing has sent shockwaves through the acting community, with many paying tribute to his talent, versatility, and the significant impact he made on the industry. Fans worldwide are also mourning the loss of this remarkable actor, whose performances touched countless hearts.

Survived by His Loved Ones

Tom Wilkinson is survived by his wife Diana Hardcastle and their two daughters, Alice and Molly. As the acting world grapples with this significant loss, our thoughts are with Wilkinson’s family during this profoundly difficult time.

0
Obituary United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away

By Salman Khan

Remembering David Kernan: Renowned Actor's Illustrious Career Ends at 88

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway Mourns as Iconic Maurice Hines Dies at 80, Legacy Endures

By BNN Correspondents

Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75, Leaving a Void ...
@Obituary · 4 hours
Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75, Leaving a Void ...
heart comment 0
Actor Tom Wilkinson, 75, Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Actor Tom Wilkinson, 75, Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy
British Actor Tom Wilkinson, Star of ‘The Full Monty’, Dies at 75

By BNN Correspondents

British Actor Tom Wilkinson, Star of 'The Full Monty', Dies at 75
Celebrated British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrated British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75
Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
17 seconds
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
46 seconds
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
1 min
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
2 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2 mins
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
3 mins
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
3 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
5 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
6 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
26 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app