en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Renowned Boutique Hotel, The Driftwood, Up for Sale with Expansion Plans

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Renowned Boutique Hotel, The Driftwood, Up for Sale with Expansion Plans

The celebrated boutique hotel and restaurant, The Driftwood, nestled on the picturesque Roseland Peninsula near Portscatho, is up for sale. The owners, Paul and Fiona Robinson, have decided to sell the property after a successful 22-year stint, intending to retire. Having acquired the property in 2002, when it was still known as the Roseland House Hotel, the couple has since transformed it into an acclaimed establishment, a testament to their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

From Roseland House to The Driftwood: A Story of Transformation

Despite the departure of head chef Chris Eden in 2019, which resulted in the hotel losing its Michelin star, The Driftwood has continued to thrive under the leadership of current head chef Paul Green. The Robinsons have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, qualities that have ensured the hotel’s success amid changes and challenges.

Expansion Plans in the Pipeline

In a bid to further enhance the guest experience, The Driftwood has sought pre-application advice from Cornwall Council regarding ambitious expansion plans. These include the addition of 20 more hotel bedrooms, a revamp of the bar, lounge, and dining area, and the introduction of new amenities like tennis courts and a spa.

A Unique Opportunity for Prospective Buyers

Stephen Champion, from property agent Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, underscored the unique opportunity this presents. The possibility of developing a luxury coastal hotel in such a prime location, with breathtaking views of Gerrans Bay, is indeed a rare find. Cornwall Council has responded favourably to the proposed plans, underlining the importance of improved hotel offerings for boosting tourism and creating jobs in the region.

While expressing their gratitude for the rewarding experience of running The Driftwood, the Robinsons believe it’s time for new ownership to take the hotel to greater heights. This decision marks not just the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter for this beloved establishment.

0
United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
4 mins ago
Bridport Alert: Temporary Closure of Pymore Road for National Grid Maintenance
In the heart of Bridport, an imminent closure spells out a brief hiatus for Pymore Road. From February 14 to February 16, 2024, the road will find itself temporarily inaccessible due to crucial maintenance work by National Grid. Maintenance for a Reliable Supply National Grid, a leading utility company, will be conducting tree pruning activities
Bridport Alert: Temporary Closure of Pymore Road for National Grid Maintenance
AMUK Introduces Annual Action Plan to Boost UK's Position in Global Additive Manufacturing
12 mins ago
AMUK Introduces Annual Action Plan to Boost UK's Position in Global Additive Manufacturing
Transdev's 2024 Recruitment Drive: Higher Pay Rates and More Benefits for Bus Drivers
14 mins ago
Transdev's 2024 Recruitment Drive: Higher Pay Rates and More Benefits for Bus Drivers
Timeline: Doubling Assets Under Management, Poised to Lead the Fintech Sector
5 mins ago
Timeline: Doubling Assets Under Management, Poised to Lead the Fintech Sector
Avalon Emerson to Tour UK and Europe with 9000 Dreams Party Series
6 mins ago
Avalon Emerson to Tour UK and Europe with 9000 Dreams Party Series
Innovative Pothole-Preventing Robot ARRES to Undergo Road Tests in Hertfordshire
12 mins ago
Innovative Pothole-Preventing Robot ARRES to Undergo Road Tests in Hertfordshire
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
43 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
1 min
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
1 min
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
3 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
3 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
4 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
4 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
43 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app