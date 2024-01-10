Renowned Boutique Hotel, The Driftwood, Up for Sale with Expansion Plans

The celebrated boutique hotel and restaurant, The Driftwood, nestled on the picturesque Roseland Peninsula near Portscatho, is up for sale. The owners, Paul and Fiona Robinson, have decided to sell the property after a successful 22-year stint, intending to retire. Having acquired the property in 2002, when it was still known as the Roseland House Hotel, the couple has since transformed it into an acclaimed establishment, a testament to their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

From Roseland House to The Driftwood: A Story of Transformation

Despite the departure of head chef Chris Eden in 2019, which resulted in the hotel losing its Michelin star, The Driftwood has continued to thrive under the leadership of current head chef Paul Green. The Robinsons have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, qualities that have ensured the hotel’s success amid changes and challenges.

Expansion Plans in the Pipeline

In a bid to further enhance the guest experience, The Driftwood has sought pre-application advice from Cornwall Council regarding ambitious expansion plans. These include the addition of 20 more hotel bedrooms, a revamp of the bar, lounge, and dining area, and the introduction of new amenities like tennis courts and a spa.

A Unique Opportunity for Prospective Buyers

Stephen Champion, from property agent Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, underscored the unique opportunity this presents. The possibility of developing a luxury coastal hotel in such a prime location, with breathtaking views of Gerrans Bay, is indeed a rare find. Cornwall Council has responded favourably to the proposed plans, underlining the importance of improved hotel offerings for boosting tourism and creating jobs in the region.

While expressing their gratitude for the rewarding experience of running The Driftwood, the Robinsons believe it’s time for new ownership to take the hotel to greater heights. This decision marks not just the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter for this beloved establishment.