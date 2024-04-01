Renegade Nell Review: Louisa Harland Shines in Sally Wainwright's Latest Period Drama

Sally Wainwright seems to be carving out a niche for herself with her latest venture, Renegade Nell. Set in 18th-century England, the series follows the adventures of Nelly Jackson, portrayed by Louisa Harland, who, after being empowered by a mystical force, stands up against oppression. The show, retaining the charm of new-age period drama with a supernatural twist, is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisment

Enthralling Plot and Stellar Performances

The eight-episode series dives into the life of Nelly Jackson, a young widow caught up in a highway robbery, who discovers her newfound power. This power, enabled by the spirit-like entity Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed, helps her confront and overcome various challenges. Alongside her sisters and a fellow highway robber, Nelly's journey is marked by mystery, intrigue, and a murder conspiracy, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Supernatural Elements and Character Dynamics

Advertisment

While the supernatural aspects of the show, inspired by English folk tales, add a unique layer to the narrative, it is the dynamics between the characters that truly stand out. Louisa Harland's portrayal of Nelly Jackson brings a refreshing energy to the screen, combining confidence with vulnerability in a performance that captures the essence of her character's journey. The supporting cast, including Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, Frank Dillane, and Alice Kremelberg, contribute to the depth of the story.

Future Prospects and Viewer Reception

Despite certain plot vagueness, Renegade Nell succeeds in delivering an adventurous and fun-watching experience, thanks largely to its talented cast and Sally Wainwright's direction. The series sets the stage for potential future seasons that could explore the characters and the magical world more deeply. As it stands, Renegade Nell is a commendable addition to the realm of period dramas with a modern twist, offering viewers an engaging narrative filled with action, mystery, and magic.