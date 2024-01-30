Reloaded: The Nightlife Oasis for Newbury's Mature Residents

As the sun dips below the horizon, a new beacon of nightlife flickers into life on Wharf St Market Place in Newbury. Nestled between age-old establishments, a fresh entrant, Reloaded, beckons to those who have long yearned for a space that resonates with their memories and caters to their refined tastes. The venue, a labor of love by Sonja Wall and her husband Mike Wall, is not just a bar and nightclub—it's a tribute to the golden eras of the 80s, 90s, and 00s.

Reviving the Golden Eras

Reloaded is not your typical nightclub. It doesn't play the latest hits or cater to the tastes of a younger crowd. Instead, the Walls have a different vision: to make the mature audience feel seen and valued. Their carefully curated playlists feature tunes from the 80s, 90s, and 00s—music that their target audience, those aged 25 and over, grew up with and still hold dear. But the nostalgia doesn't stop at the music. The couple plans to introduce a variety of themed nights, including jazz events and live performances, further enriching the ambiance.

Filling a Void in the Market

The idea for Reloaded was born out of a perceived gap in the nightlife market in Newbury. The Walls noticed that despite the vibrant social scene, there was a significant lack of establishments catering to an older clientele. This realization sparked a dream, which gradually took shape as Reloaded. The venue is not just a business venture—it's a solution, a much-needed space where mature residents can unwind and indulge in a nightlife tailored to their preferences.

A Community Embrace

Although the journey has not been devoid of challenges, the overwhelming support from the community has kept the Wall's spirits high. The anticipation and excitement for Reloaded's opening have been palpable, with residents expressing their enthusiasm on social media. The Walls hope that their establishment, once fully operational with food and cocktails on the menu, will become a beloved destination for the residents—an upmarket venue that is as much a part of the community as the people themselves.