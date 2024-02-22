Reliving the Wild Days: Ballymoney Museum to Showcase the Legacy of Causeway Coast Safari Park

Imagine a place where the roar of lions filled the air, where families could drive through and watch in amazement as exotic animals roamed freely around their cars. This wasn't a scene from a distant land or a snippet from a wildlife documentary; it was the reality for visitors of the Causeway Coast Safari Park at Benvarden from 1970 until its closure in 1997. This August, the Ballymoney Museum, with the help of Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services, plans to take us back to those thrilling days with an exhibition celebrating the park's history and impact.

A Call for Memories and Memorabilia

The museum is reaching out to anyone with photographs, stories, videos, or memorabilia from their visits or employment at the safari park. It's an invitation to the public to help paint a vivid picture of what the park was like in its heyday. The Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services is determined to compile an exhibition that does justice to the park's rich history, showcasing the diverse animal population and the unique experiences it offered.

A Glimpse into the Past

Established by Pat and Louise Stephenson, the Causeway Coast Safari Park was more than just a tourist attraction; it was a place where adventure met education, and visitors could experience the thrill of being up close with nature's most magnificent creatures. From lions and tigers to baboons, the park offered encounters that are still vivid in the memories of those who visited. Some recall humorous incidents where curious animals caused minor damage to vehicles, a testament to the park's truly immersive experience.

From Safari Park to Animal Rescue

The park's closure in 1997 marked the end of an era, but the legacy of the Causeway Coast Safari Park lives on. The site transformed into the Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels, signaling a new chapter in its history. While the wild roars may have faded into silence, the upcoming exhibition at Ballymoney Museum aims to revive the memories and celebrate the joy the park brought to so many. It's not just a look back at the past; it's a tribute to the transformation and enduring spirit of a place that once brought the wonders of the natural world to the doorstep of Northern Ireland.

The exhibition is more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane; it's a reminder of the impact such attractions have on their visitors and the communities they serve. By bringing together the stories and artifacts of those who experienced the park firsthand, the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services hopes to provide a comprehensive look at a beloved local treasure. As the exhibition approaches, former visitors and employees are encouraged to contribute, ensuring that the legacy of the Causeway Coast Safari Park is preserved for future generations to appreciate and learn from.