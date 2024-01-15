Rekom UK To Appoint Administrators Amid Late-Night Sector Challenges

Rekom UK, the leading British nightclub operator and owner of Atik nightclub in Hull, has announced plans to appoint administrators due to substantial woes plaguing the late-night sector. The decision comes in the wake of an 'extremely difficult' year, influenced by the cost-of-living crisis and escalating energy and goods costs. The firm, which runs about 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the UK, took custody of the Atik venues post the Covid-19 lockdowns and is now contemplating a potential restructuring plan.

The Impending Restructuring

As part of its restructuring strategy, Rekom UK is analyzing the possibility of excluding some venues from its portfolio. The specific impact on the Hull club, however, remains indeterminate as no detailed disclosure has been made. The company has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, a move aimed at buying time to collaborate with lenders, landlords, and other stakeholders on the restructuring blueprint.

Ripple Effects of the Minimum Wage Hike

The impending rise in the minimum wage is set to increase the financial burden on Rekom. The firm is particularly affected as the higher cost of living deters young adults and students, its primary patrons, from frequenting its venues. Despite the economic headwinds, some of the company's venues, including its Nordic brands Heidi's Bier Bar and Proud Mary, have surpassed performance expectations.

Future Projections

Rekom UK is determined to emerge stronger from these challenges by finding new owners for venues that may not continue under its management, thereby safeguarding jobs. The Nordic division of Rekom, however, remains unaffected by these developments. The company had previously acquired the business run as Deltic Group, which had to file for administration in late 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.