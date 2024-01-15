en English
Human Rights

Reforming the UK’s Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Reforming the UK's Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims

In the labyrinthine corridors of the UK’s criminal justice system, a glaring shortcoming persists: the lack of a comprehensive data management system for victims of crime. A case in point is that of Helen Pearson, a victim of stalking, whose multiple reports to the authorities went unlinked due to the absence of a unique identifier. This failure resulted in a horrifying attack that could have been prevented with more effective data tracking. The Pearson case underscores the urgent need for a system that can consistently collect, track, and link data on victims across criminal justice agencies.

Unraveling the Tangle of Inconsistent Data Collection

Currently, the collection and sharing of victims’ data within the criminal justice system are disjointedly managed. This lack of cohesion is particularly damaging for victims of repeat behavior crimes, such as domestic violence and stalking. The inability to link data across multiple reports makes it challenging to track patterns, ultimately impeding the identification of potential threats and leaving victims vulnerable. The introduction of unique identification numbers (IDs) for victims could significantly enhance this capacity, improving both investigative and protective services.

The Power of Unique IDs: Improving Service Delivery and Reducing Costs

Unique IDs for victims can potentially bring a multitude of benefits. By enabling real-time monitoring of compliance with the Victims Code and keeping victims informed about their cases, these IDs could transform service delivery. Furthermore, they could help address disparities in the experiences of victims from different backgrounds and reduce the associated costs of victim withdrawals from prosecutions. However, the potential misuse of detailed information poses a significant risk. This concern can be mitigated by involving the victims commissioner in determining the permitted uses of data associated with victim IDs.

The Balance of Investment, Data Governance, and Benefits

While introducing unique IDs for victims requires substantial investment and robust data governance, the benefits arguably outweigh the costs. The current strain on the criminal justice system, coupled with the low levels of trust and confidence among victims, necessitates reform. Despite the promise to prioritize victims, the draft Victims and Prisoners bill, currently making its way through the House of Lords, falls short of addressing the need for data system reform.

In conclusion, the introduction of unique IDs for victims within the UK’s criminal justice system is a compelling proposition. The potential to enhance service delivery, address disparities, and reduce costs offer significant value. However, it is crucial to balance these advantages against the potential risks of misuse of information and the need for investment and robust data governance.

Human Rights Law United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

