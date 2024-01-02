en English
Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster’s Predictions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Martin Dyster, a renowned figure in the technology industry, took a moment to reflect on his 2023 predictions about the progress in the development of virtual audio products for live cloud production (LCP). While he acknowledges that his expectations might have been a tad optimistic, his insights offer us a glimpse into the evolving world of LCP technologies.

Winds of Change: Audiotonix’s Strides

His first prediction spotlighted Audiotonix’s significant advancements in LCP technology. The company, in a pioneering move, announced a joint venture between SSL and Calrec to create the New Heights DSP mixing core. This innovation enables remote control of the new virtual engine via SSL T-Series or Calrec Argo hardware consoles, setting Audiotonix apart as a market leader.

Virtualization of Intercom Systems: A Slow Progression

Dyster’s second prediction focused on the virtualization of intercom systems. While most intercom manufacturers have been slow to fully adopt virtualization, there have been noteworthy exceptions. Telos Alliance, for instance, has made substantial progress, challenging industry norms. By integrating with established brands, they have managed to create hybrid solutions that represent a significant leap forward.

Interconnecting Subsystems: The Challenge Continues

The third prediction dealt with the arduous task of interconnecting subsystems in LCP. Technologies like Dante Connect and NDI have been instrumental in facilitating signal transport with minimal latency. WebRTC and SRT have also been tapped to cater to different audio transport needs. Yet, the elusive goal of a standardized solution remains a significant concern.

2024: The Future of Virtual Audio Production

As we usher in 2024, Dyster predicts further advancement in virtual audio production technologies. He also foresees an evolution of connectivity mechanisms, which he argues is essential for the cost savings and efficiency benefits of LCP to be fully realized by broadcasters. As the industry continues to evolve, we wait with bated breath to see if his predictions will become a reality.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

