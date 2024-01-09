en English
Transportation

Reedham Ferry to Temporarily Close for Essential Maintenance

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
The historic Reedham Ferry, Norfolk’s last remaining vehicle ferry, is preparing for a mandatory sabbatical for maintenance and inspection. This crucial move, set to last five to six weeks, signals a temporary halt to the only road crossing of the River Yare between Great Yarmouth and Norwich, a route frequented by many.

Scheduled Maintenance and Temporary Closure

Every three years, the Reedham Ferry, a 40-year-old vessel, needs to be thoroughly inspected, repaired, and certified to uphold its operating license. As part of this routine procedure, the vessel will be detached from its chains and towed to its birthplace – the yard in Oulton Broad. This mandatory closure, starting from January 9, 2024, leaves the nearest road crossings at the mercy of the A47 at Postwick and the Breydon Bridge in Yarmouth.

The Reedham Ferry: A Historic Link

Boasting a history that spans back to the early 17th century, the Reedham Ferry transitioned from hand-wound to motorized in 1950. The current vessel, constructed in 1984, is equipped to carry up to two vehicles per crossing, in addition to cyclists and pedestrians. It stands as a testament to bygone times while still efficiently serving modern transit needs.

Understanding the Inconvenience

David Archer, the ferry’s owner, acknowledges the inconvenience this closure will cause to regular commuters. However, he emphasized the indispensability of this refurbishment to ensure the ferry’s continued operation. The Archer family, who has managed the crossing since 1949, with three generations at the helm, is committed to maintaining the high operational standards of this historic link.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

