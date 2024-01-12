Redcar and Cleveland Council Grapples with Rising Number of Vulnerable Children

In an alarming revelation, the Redcar and Cleveland Council has released a report alerting about the surge in the number of children under its care, many of whom exhibit levels of complex needs described as “unprecedented”. The council, currently grappling with the potential for significant safeguarding issues, is at risk if the demand for services is not adequately met, leading to its categorization as a red risk in its corporate risk register.

Addressing Unprecedented Challenges

The report underscores the council’s untiring efforts to bolster safety within families and recruit in-house foster carers to better cater to the needs of the children. It also reveals that a substantial £9.6m would be allocated to support vulnerable children in the current financial year. As it stands, 39 children in residential care placements each cost an average of £366,000 a year.

The Financial Strain

Adding to the council’s challenges is a projected £4.6m overspend in its 2023/24 financial budget. The sharp rise in children with complex needs entering care has contributed significantly to this situation. If not addressed proactively, this could result in poor outcomes for children and potential safeguarding concerns. The report also focuses on the increased costs associated with the complexity of needs and the use of unregulated placements.

Steering Towards Solutions

Amidst the challenges, concerted efforts are underway to create safety within families and recruit foster carers. A peer review is scheduled for November, aimed at bringing into focus the resources for children and families. With a planned expenditure of £9.6m on supporting vulnerable youngsters this financial year, the council is firmly committed to ensuring their well-being, despite the high average cost of £366,000 a year for residential care placements.