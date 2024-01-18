Red Sea Tensions Escalate as Vessel is Hit Following Retaliatory Strikes on Houthi Strongholds

In a concerning escalation of tensions, a vessel in the Red Sea has been reportedly struck by a missile, as confirmed by UK Maritime Trade Operations. The event occurs in the wake of UK and US strikes on Houthi strongholds in Yemen, retaliation for Houthi-initiated attacks on commercial shipping.

Immediate Response without Prior Consultation

The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, clarified that while conventionally MPs are consulted before military action, it is not a legal obligation. In this instance, security considerations prevailed, preventing consultation before the recent counterstrikes. The strikes have been justified as a necessary response to Houthi aggression. However, this move stirs concerns about potential escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.

Escalation Fears and Political Repercussions

Labour MP Apsana Begum voiced her apprehensions about the escalation following the UK government's airstrikes in the Red Sea. Sunak reinforced that these strikes are not connected to the conflict between Israel and Gaza, despite Houthi claims of targeting ships tied to Israel. The Houthis, who are aligned with Iran and supportive of Hamas, have publicly taken responsibility for an attack on a US-owned cargo ship off Yemen's southern coast. Furthermore, they have issued a warning that US and British ships participating in what they term 'aggression against Yemen' will be targeted.

Disinformation and Future Threats

An old video, misattributed to the recent attack, has been circulated online. However, BBC Verify clarified that the video stems from an unrelated incident in 2021 involving a Singaporean container ship. The Houthis have made it clear that they will broaden their targets to include US ships, declaring that the mere fact of a ship being American is a sufficient reason for targeting. They have labelled British and American ships as legitimate targets in response to the strikes.