en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Red Sea Crisis Escalates: Global Trade at Risk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Red Sea Crisis Escalates: Global Trade at Risk

The escalating crisis in the Red Sea, a pivotal maritime route for global trade, has taken a dangerous turn as Houthi rebels in Yemen, armed by Iran, intensify their missile and drone attacks on cargo ships. This development has profound implications for international trade and the global economy, recalling the costly aftermath of the 2021 Ever Given incident, which resulted in losses of $700 million per day.

Global Powers Take Action

As the situation spirals out of control, Britain’s Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has indicated that the UK is contemplating airstrikes against the Houthi rebels to restore stability to the shipping lanes. Concurrently, the United States has upped its involvement, with the USS Carney intercepting and destroying Houthi drones and sinking their boats. The mounting crisis has forced commercial shipping giants such as Maersk and MSC to reroute their vessels, avoiding the Red Sea. This shift fuels concerns over potential hikes in oil prices and inflation—a particularly sensitive issue given the forthcoming elections in both Britain and the U.S.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

The U.S. Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, has announced a naval coalition, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed at safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea. However, the task is gargantuan, given the Houthis’ formidable capabilities and the costly implications of countering their low-cost drones with expensive missiles. The current scenario is drawing parallels with the 1956 Suez Crisis, prompting apprehensions about the West’s capacity to manage the conflict effectively without reprising past errors.

High Stakes for Global Trade and Security

The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea, amplified by the Houthi rebels’ expanding military prowess, is drawing Western nations, notably the U.S., into the intricate tapestry of Middle Eastern geopolitics. The decisions made in the coming weeks will not only shape the regional balance of power but also have sweeping implications for global trade and security. The world watches anxiously as the crisis unfolds, with the hope that a solution is found before the situation spirals further out of control.

0
International Affairs United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The New York Times Dispatches in 2023: A Global Tapestry of Human Experiences

By BNN Correspondents

US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Spectacular Fireworks and Anticipation: The World Welcomes 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South Korea's Private Consumption Lags Behind G7 Nations in Q3 2023

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events ...
@Business · 1 hour
2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events ...
heart comment 0
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB

By Salman Akhtar

WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ in Commemorative Exchange

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Emphasize 'Peaceful Coexistence' in Commemorative Exchange
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Economic Recovery in New Year Address

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Economic Recovery in New Year Address
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across Sectors

By Muhammad Jawad

2023: A Year of Significant Events Across Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
49 seconds
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
1 min
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
2 mins
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
9 mins
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
9 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
10 mins
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
12 mins
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
16 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
16 mins
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
32 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app