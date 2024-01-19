Recycling Lives Sells Two Divisions Amidst Challenges, Charity Operations Remain Unaffected

In a significant turn of events, the Preston-based commercial recycler and social welfare charity, Recycling Lives, has sold its two divisions, including End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) recycling, in a pre-pack sale to an undisclosed buyer. This move follows the recent administration of these divisions, marking a pivotal moment in the company's history.

A Response to Challenges

The sale of these divisions was primarily driven by a series of challenges that recently rocked the company. Notably, a severe fire ravaged the company's facility at the Rough Hey Industrial Estate in Preston on April 23, 2022. This disaster was coupled with the stress induced by the anticipated fall in metal prices, which are projected to decrease by 5% in 2024, following a nearly 10% drop in 2023.

Despite the sale of these divisions, the Recycling Lives Charity and its Prison Academy program will remain operational. These entities will continue their work through Recycling Lives Services, in collaboration with the charity, unaffected by the recent sale. These programs have been instrumental in providing support and rehabilitation for former prisoners and homeless people, showcasing the company's commitment to social welfare.

Looking Towards the Future

Before the sale, Recycling Lives managed an array of business units, including vehicle processing, metal processing, skip hire and environmental services. Additionally, it had a producer responsibility compliance division handling Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), packaging, and batteries. However, the sale of the vehicle and metal processing units and the waste management sector is regarded as the best possible outcome for these divisions' future. A company spokesperson conveyed a sense of optimism for the long-term prospects, stating that this move paves the way for significant opportunities ahead.