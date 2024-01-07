en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions

In today’s competitive job market, a well-crafted Curriculum Vitae (CV) can be a ticket to an interview. A recruitment specialist has offered six critical enhancements to boost a CV’s appeal to potential employers. The Business Telegraph, a prominent platform for finance, business, tech, and cryptocurrency news, reported these insights. This platform provides comprehensive guides and analyses on the UK, US, and global economies, making it an essential resource for industry and market news.

CV Improvement: A Strategic Move

In the quest for job opportunities, an effective CV can make the difference between securing an interview and falling through the cracks. The expert advice highlighted here goes beyond basic CV enhancement, touching on areas that can significantly increase job seekers’ chances.

Key Additions to Boost Your CV

The recruitment expert suggests six key additions to help job seekers stand out. Firstly, tailoring the CV to match specific job descriptions can catch the employer’s eye. Using industry-specific keywords is a strategy that can not only highlight the applicant’s familiarity with the field but also beat Applicant Tracking Systems.

Graphics and images, though visually appealing, can distract from the critical content and are best avoided. Personalizing the summary section gives potential employers an insight into the applicant’s professional persona, fostering a connection from the outset.

Aligning personal and professional motivations with the company’s values can demonstrate a shared vision. This can give employers confidence in the applicant’s commitment and potential fit within the company culture. Highlighting accomplishments with specific numbers offers a tangible measure of success, making the CV more compelling.

Lastly, showcasing volunteer work can humanize the resume, providing a glimpse into the applicant’s character beyond professional credentials. While these additions may require time and effort, the potential payoff in terms of securing interviews makes them worthwhile investments.

Contacting the Business Telegraph

For further information, updates, and advice, the Business Telegraph can be contacted via email. This platform continues to serve as a resource for industry and market news worldwide, providing expert guides and analyses for various economies.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
In a significant move in the education technology (EdTech) landscape, Baims, a prime player in the industry, has acquired Orcas Edtech, eyeing the burgeoning $100 billion education market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic acquisition has not only catapulted Baims into a dominant position in the market but also established
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
8 mins ago
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
9 mins ago
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
5 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
5 mins ago
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
5 mins ago
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
14 seconds
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
24 seconds
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
2 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
3 mins
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
4 mins
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
4 mins
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
5 mins
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
5 mins
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app